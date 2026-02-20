LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

Ahead of the Galaxy S26 launch, the Galaxy S24 is now available for Rs 40,494 with offers. It packs a 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 50MP triple cameras, and long-term updates, making it a solid deal.

Samsung Galaxy S24 discounted price
Samsung Galaxy S24 discounted price

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 20, 2026 11:08:29 IST

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

The Samsung Galaxy S26 is about to launch in few days due to which the South Korean tech giant has reduced the price of previous models. The company has reduced the price of Samsung Galaxy S24 on Amazon, which makes its most affordable deal for people who are planning to buy a phone with the latest processor and features. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 discounted price 

The smartphone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage is now available on Amazon for Rs 42,994 which was originally launched at a price point of Rs 74,999. With coupons and offers, buyers can get an additional discount of Rs 2,500, which brings the price further down to Rs 40,494. The flagship phone is available in two colour variants, Onyx Black and Amber Yellow. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 features and specification 

The device features a 6.2-inch dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. Additionally, the display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. 

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with Adreno 750 graphics processing units and consists of the Android 14 operating system with seven major upgrades promised by the company. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone features a triple camera setup offering a primary sensor of 50MP, 12MP of ultra-wide angle with 120-degree field of view and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front panel of the phone offers a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling. The phone is packed with a 4000mAh battery supported by a 25W wired fast charging. 

Is Phone worth buying? 

Despite being a previous generation device, the phone is worth buying because of its flagship processor and long-term major OS and security updates as promised by the company. 

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 11:02 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

QUICK LINKS