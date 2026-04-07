Samsung To Discontinue Messaging App By July As Google Takes Over, Signalling Deeper Integration And OS Unification

Samsung’s mobile software strategy will undergo a dramatic change with the discontinuation of its internal messaging platform.

According to GSM Arena, the company has stated that the default Samsung Messages app would be phased out in July 2026, urging customers to switch to Google Messages as their primary texting platform.

The move aligns with the company’s recent device strategy, where Google’s messaging solution has already taken precedence.

Samsung is urging users to make the switch proactively. “The company is urging users to switch to Google Messages as their default texting app,” the notice said.

Users are also advised to check the Samsung Messages app itself to confirm the exact discontinuation date applicable to their device.

As per GSM Arena, the transition reflects a broader ecosystem consolidation, as newer Samsung devices already come with Google Messages pre-installed.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup, along with foldable models such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, ship with Google Messages set as the default messaging application.

Samsung clarified that not all users will be immediately impacted. Devices running Android 11 or older will continue to support Samsung Messages and “will not be affected by the end of service,” according to the company. This ensures continued functionality for users on older hardware.

The phase-out has been gradual. As per GSM Arena, in the United States, Samsung had already begun moving away from its proprietary messaging app starting with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, where Google Messages was increasingly promoted as the primary option.

GSM Arena claims that the move highlights Samsung’s stronger ties to Google’s Android ecosystem, simplifying user experience and cutting down on redundant core apps. Adopting a single messaging platform that supports contemporary capabilities like Rich Communication Services (RCS) is the change for users.

(Input from ANI)