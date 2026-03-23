Samsung To Introduce AirDrop Support For Galaxy S26 Series: Share Files Directly To iPhones, iPads, And MacBooks—Check All Details And Availability

South Korean tech giant Samsung has announced that the Galaxy S26 lineup is soon going to feature support for Android Quick Share-Apple AirDrop interoperability which will allow users to share files with an iPhone wirelessly without depending on any third-party app.

As per the South Korean tech giant, Apple’s flagship file sharing software AirDrop support will initially be available on the Galaxy S26 series, with expansion to additional devices to be announced later. The company will start rolling out the feature from 23rd March. The update will initially be launched in South Korea and later will expand in other regions.

AirDrop support on Galaxy S26 series

With the new feature, supported Android devices can send files to an iOS device in a similar way to the AirDrop works within Apple’s ecosystem. The transfer happens directly between devices and does not require an internet connection.

Google had previously explained how this system works. As per the company “This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared.”

To use this feature, the Apple users need to set the AirDrop setting to “Everyone for 10 minutes” on their device. Android users can open QuickShare, select a nearby Apple device, and send files. The receiving user must approve the transfer before it begins. The feature uses a combination of Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to establish a direct connection between both devices.

According to media reports, AirDrop support on Samsung Galaxy devices is not turned on by default, unlike on supported Google Pixel phones. Instead, users need to enable a separate option in Quick Share setting known as “Share with Apple Devices”

AirDrop for Android Availability

Initially Google rolled out the AirDrop support to Quick Share on Pixel phones, starting with Pixel 10 series and later it was introduced to Pixel 9 lineup.

Samsung has become the second brand to offer native AirDrop style sharing officially. Other tech companies have also confirmed that they are working to enable QuickShare interoperability with Apple AirDrop on its devices.

Qualcomm has also said that Android phones powered by its Snapdragon processors will soon support cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices.

Chinese tech giant Oppo has also announced the support for the feature will be rolling out to its flagship Find X9 series smartphones later this month. Also Read: OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India

