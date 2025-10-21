LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata latest viral video Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform

Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform

Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 20:47:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss NEW YORK (Reuters) -Starboard Value CEO Jeff Smith said Tuesday Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform TheFork and possibly the entire company. Smith, speaking at the annual 13D Monitor Active Passive Investment Summit in New York, said Tripadvisor has an "amazing" brand, but "there is a huge opportunity to transform and reimagine the user experience to improve revenue growth."  The company allows customers to find and review hotels. Its Viator unit lets users book and review tours and other experiences, while TheFork offers restaurant reservation services. "We believe TheFork, the most easily separable and least-integrated of the three businesses, could be sold at an attractive multiple," Smith said. At the end of the presentation, he said there may even be an opportunity to sell the entire company. "There are standalone opportunities for value creation at each of the Tripadvisor three businesses as well as opportunity to potentially sell TheFork or the entire company." Starboard has been engaging with Tripadvisor for several weeks and this was the first time Smith has discussed his team's thesis publicly. His hedge fund is pressing for change at the travel booking site after building a 9% stake in the company earlier this year. "TripAdvisor is too cheap for a company that is growing," he said.  He said Viator's performance should improve meaningfully, noting that booking experiences is the fastest-growing segment in the travel industry. To transform Tripadvisor, Smith said, "we believe there is a substantial cost savings opportunity at Brand Tripadvisor, especially if revenue growth does not accelerate." (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss. Editing by Dawn Kopecki and Chizu Nomiyama)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 8:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Cloud data firm Veeam to buy Securiti AI for $1.73 billion

Amazon says AWS cloud service back to normal after outage disrupts businesses worldwide

From Time Inc to Discovery: Warner Bros sale plan puts spotlight on checkered M&A history

Dutch economy minister says he spoke with Chinese counterpart about chipmaker Nexperia

Coinbase signs $375 million deal for crypto investment platform Echo

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 4-Elevance flags higher costs in Medicaid business in 2026, shares retreat

Warner Bros Discovery ponders outright sale

Polish, US officials discussed boosting US LNG supplies to Central Europe

Will Bill Gates Soon Make A Cameo Appearance In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2? Here’s The Truth

Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform

BRIEF-Wan Leader International To Place Up To 29.9 Mln Shares At HK$0.103 Per Placing Share

Video: Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy Taken To Prison, To Serve Solitary Sentence For Libya’s Gaddafi-Linked Charges

PREVIEW-Argentina economic activity growth seen slowing to 2.5% in August

CM Chandrababu Naidu to Embark on Three-Day UAE Visit to Woo Global Investors

REFILE: Maccabi Tel Aviv 'excited' about top European basketball returning to Israel

Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform
Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform
Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform
Starboard's Smith says Tripadvisor should consider selling its restaurant booking platform
QUICK LINKS