Home > Tech and Auto > Stuck In Iran-Israel War: From Power Bank To Satellite Phone Must Have These 5 Gadgets To Save Your Life

Stuck In Iran-Israel War: From Power Bank To Satellite Phone Must Have These 5 Gadgets To Save Your Life

Following escalating Israel-US and Iran conflict after February 28 airstrikes and the reported assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, survival essentials in war zones include a 20,000mAh power bank, portable solar charger, hand-crank radio, and satellite phone to stay connected during power and network outages.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 2, 2026 14:03:52 IST

Stuck In Iran-Israel War: From Power Bank To Satellite Phone Must Have These 5 Gadgets To Save Your Life

A war has been erupted in the West Asia region between Israel-US and Iran after air and missile strikes on Iranian territory on 28th February 2026. The situation becomes serious and uncontrollable when the Supreme leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Hosseini Khamenei was assassinated. During disaster or war conditions, it is very important to have basic things for survival. Power may be out, cell towers may go down, and roads may get blocked. In such a moment staying connected is everyone’s top priority. 

Here are the five things one must have if they are in a war-prone area 

20,000mAh Power Bank 

If the power-cut happens for a day or longer at that point of time, a high-capacity power bank with atleast 20,000mAh so you can charge your phone several times. A power bank with multiple USB ports and a in-built flashlight is a better option 

Portable solar charger 

If power supply is not coming back anytime soon at that time, a portable solar charger comes into the game. You need to just unfold it to keep it in sunlight, and you can charge your phone, power bank, or small electronics. This portable solar charger becomes a big savior when one is stuck outdoors or in rural places. 

Hand crank radio 

Most of the time in war, like situation internet is down here, a good old-fashioned battery-powered or hand crank radio helps you in receiving official updates. Some radios even throw in a flashlight, an SOS alarm, and a USB port for charging your phone. 

Satellite Phone 

When everything is down, such as cell towers and landlines, here a satellite phone helps you to stay connected. This will help you in sending SOS signals and short messages even when there is no coverage. Some satellite phones can also share GPS locations. These gadgets are costly but during such condition these turn out to be a life saver. 

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 2:03 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS