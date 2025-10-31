Tata Motors Demerger Shifts Gears: New Names, New Roads As Process Races Toward The Finish Line

Tata Motors Shifts Gears: Demerger Hits Final Lap with Fresh Name Revamp

Tata Motors’ much-talked-about demerger has hit the home stretch, and the company is giving it a stylish new identity twist to mark the milestone. In its latest corporate move, the automobile giant has officially renamed its commercial vehicles arm, TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd, as Tata Motors Ltd. The update was confirmed through a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on October 29, 2025, marking a key step in the company’s grand restructuring plan.

Interestingly, this comes just weeks after Tata Motors Ltd itself was renamed Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) on October 13, 2025. It’s all part of a well-orchestrated demerger plan designed to give each business its own road to success.

Under the approved Composite Scheme of Arrangement, Tata Motors has neatly split its operations into two independent entities, one steering the passenger vehicle and electric mobility business, and the other focusing purely on commercial vehicles.

In short, Tata Motors is pressing the accelerator on a smoother, more focused future, one brand for your sleek EVs and family rides, and another for the trucks and buses that keep India moving. A cleaner split, clearer direction, and a lot more horsepower for growth.