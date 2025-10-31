From Exit To Expansion: Ford’s ₹32,500 Crore Bet On India’s Auto Comeback

Ford’s Big Comeback! ₹32,500 Crore Engine Push Puts India Back in the Fast Lane

Guess who’s revving up in India again?

Ford Motor Co. is making a powerful comeback with a ₹32,500 crore ($370 million) investment to build brand-new engines, a move that signals fresh confidence in India’s manufacturing muscle and quietly defies Donald Trump’s “Make in America” mantra.

The once-silent Maraimalai Nagar plant in Tamil Nadu is getting a second life, soon to roar back with high-end engines built for export. With over 200,000 units planned annually, Ford seems ready to prove that India’s auto story is far from idling.

Engines for Export, Not for the US For Ford

The engines will not be exported to the US, but it’s unclear which countries they will be sent to, the person said, adding an announcement is expected as early as this week.

Ford Defies Trump’s America-First Manufacturing Push

The US automaker had shown interest in restarting production in India about a year ago.

The new investment has been in preparation for months amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

Earlier this year, Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Indian imports as part of a trade standoff and criticized India’s purchase of Russian oil.

The move comes despite Trump’s strong push to boost manufacturing within the US, especially in the auto sector.

Ford had previously faced criticism from Trump for expanding outside the US but later earned praise after investing in American plants.

The company has declined to comment on the current plans.

Ford’s Big India Comeback: From Exit To Engine Powerhouse

Ford’s latest move signals a bold comeback and renewed faith in India’s manufacturing muscle. CEO Jim Farley, who once called it quits on the Indian market, now seems ready to turn the page.

The company, which first set up shop near Chennai in 1995 and later expanded to Sanand, Gujarat, had pulled out in 2021 after racking up losses of over $2 billion.

Farley even scrapped a deal with Mahindra & Mahindra, deciding India wasn’t worth the capital. But times have changed. As Ford pivots away from its electric-vehicle obsession, it’s betting big again on India’s industrial strength and skilled workforce.

The company’s return, marked by a ₹32,500 crore investment to build new engines, is not just a manufacturing story, it’s a redemption arc. From shuttered plants to roaring engines, Ford’s India journey has come full circle.

US Firms Shift Gears Toward India, Even Amid Political Heat American Giants Bet on India: Despite strained trade ties and Trump’s America-first rhetoric, US companies are doubling down on India’s manufacturing promise.

Apple Leads the Charge: Trump may have criticized Apple for moving production to India, but the tech titan didn’t flinch- it’s now assembling iPhones across five Indian factories , expanding faster than ever.

Ford Joins the Club: Ford’s renewed investment adds to the growing list of US players viewing India as a reliable, cost-efficient production hub.

Tamil Nadu Takes the Wheel: At the heart of this manufacturing revival is Tamil Nadu , India’s auto capital, home to global giants like Hyundai, Renault, and BMW, and soon, Ford once again.

India’s Rise as a Global Workshop: From smartphones to supercars, India’s factory floors are buzzing, proving that even global politics can’t stall its manufacturing momentum. (With Inputs From Media Releases) Also Read: JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity,…