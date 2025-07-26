Home > Tech and Auto > What Is The Tea App? The Latest Controversy Around The Most Downloaded App Explained

The Tea app, a women-only dating advice platform, has experienced a data breach affecting over 72,000 images, including users’ selfies and photo IDs, the company confirmed on Friday. The breach came to light after users raised concerns on social media. Tea said the compromised data involved images submitted for verification and those accessible to all app users.

Tea app data breach exposes 72,000+ user images, including selfies and photo IDs; company works to secure platform. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 26, 2025 04:21:00 IST

Tea app, a women-only dating advice app, has suffered a data breach affecting more than 72,000 images, the company said on Friday after users took their concerns to social media. The hacked data includes users’ selfies and photo identification submitted for account verification, as well as images accessible to all app users.

Details of the Tea App Dat Breach

A Tea spokesperson told ABC News that the hack targeted a database containing approximately 13,000 images of selfies and photo IDs used during the verification process. In addition, nearly 60,000 other images, visible to the app’s wider user base, were accessed. The company has engaged third-party cybersecurity experts and is working continuously to secure its systems.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that additional user data was affected,” the spokesperson said. “Protecting Tea users’ privacy and data is our highest priority. Tea is taking every necessary step to ensure the security of the platform and prevent further exposure.”

The spokesperson also clarified that no users’ phone numbers or email addresses were accessed during the breach. The data involved was obtained before 2024 and had been archived in line with law enforcement requirements related to cyberbullying prevention.

So What Actually is the Tea App?

Tea differs from traditional dating apps by focusing exclusively on women. Instead of searching for dates, users share information and seek advice on potential male partners. The platform recently went viral and surged to the top of Apple’s free app charts.

According to the company’s social media, Tea has attracted over 4 million female users and maintains a waiting list of about 900,000 prospective users. The app is marketed as a “women-only” platform providing “dating tools for women,” allowing users to anonymously share and search for information, advice, and photos of men they have dated or are considering dating. The Apple App Store requires users to be at least 17 years old.

One of the app’s goals is to build a community where women contribute “dating data” and “dating history” on men, helping others identify potential “red flags” or endorse “green flags.” Users share both positive and negative dating experiences.

What are the Concerns and Criticism Surrounding Tea App?

Despite its popularity, Tea has faced criticism on platforms like Reddit, where some users have called for the app’s removal. Critics argue that Tea can be misused to spread misinformation, facilitate doxing — the public sharing of private information — and create a privacy blind spot by preventing men from searching for themselves or verifying information shared about them.

In response, Tea emphasizes its commitment to safety, calling it its “No. 1 priority.” The app’s team highlighted their rigorous approval process for new users, designed to protect the women on the platform.

“Because this is a women-only app, our approval process is extremely tedious, to protect the women in Tea,” the company said in an Instagram post. “We pride ourselves on being very thorough, which takes extra time (real human team, no shortcuts!).”

