Satya Nadella on Microsoft’s ‘Enigma of Success’: Thriving Business Amid Layoffs ‘Weighing Heavily’ on Him

In a memo sent out on July 24, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addressed what he called the paradox of the “enigma of success in an industry that has no franchise value,” writing, “Progress isn’t linear. It is dynamic, sometimes dissonant, and always demanding. But it’s also a new opportunity for us to shape, lead through, and have greater impact than ever before,” according to a Fortune report published Thursday.

Nadella on the ‘Enigma of Success’

Notably, an estimated total of over 15,000 jobs have been slashed so far in 2025, which is about seven percent of Microsoft’s workforce, with the largest wave of layoffs reported in July when 9,000 people were told that their roles were eliminated, CNBC reported.

Addressing what he stressed has been “weighing heavily on me” and what he believes “many of you are thinking about”, Nadella acknowledged the economic and emotional impact of the recent job eliminations and reportedly said, “Their contributions have shaped who we are as a company… And for that, I am deeply grateful.“

“By every objective measure, Microsoft is thriving – our market performance, strategic positioning, and growth all point up and to the right,” he wrote, per Fortune.

Microsoft’s Growth ‘From a Software Factory to an Intelligence Engine’

Microsoft, reports suggest, is aggressively pivoting toward Artificial Intelligence (AI), reportedly investing $80 billion this fiscal year in AI infrastructure and cloud services.

Outlining a new mission, Nadella further mentioned, “It is not just about building tools for specific roles or tasks. It‘s about building tools that empower everyone to create their own tools.“

The company is transforming “from a software factory to an intelligence engine,” aiming for a future where “all eight billion people could summon a researcher, an analyst, or a coding agent at their fingertips.“

He urged employees to embrace a “growth mindset“ in the face of disruption, suggesting, “It might feel messy at times, but transformation always is… New opportunities are everywhere.“

Impact of Layoffs on Microsoft Employees and the Tech Industry

Despite record financial results, including Microsoft stock reportedly crossing $500 per share in early July, the layoffs appear to have deeply hit the morale as some employees expressed frustration on social media, questioning how layoffs align with Microsoft‘s stated values.

Microsoft is expected to release its fiscal fourth-quarter results soon, in what could be a defining moment for how its AI investments have paid off.

