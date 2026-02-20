LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Vivo V70 Elite Review: Zeiss Triple Camera, 6500mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Gen 5—Check All Features And Details Before Buying

Vivo V70 Elite Review: Zeiss Triple Camera, 6500mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Gen 5—Check All Features And Details Before Buying

Vivo has launched a new device offering a premium build, 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED display, Zeiss-backed 50MP triple cameras, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 performance, and a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, running on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Vivo V70 (Pic Credits: Facebook)
Vivo V70 (Pic Credits: Facebook)

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 20, 2026 10:20:41 IST

Vivo V70 Elite Review: Zeiss Triple Camera, 6500mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Gen 5—Check All Features And Details Before Buying

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo has rolled out the Vivo V70 Elite which wants to be one of the best mid-range devices of 2026. In a full review, Vivo’s latest V-series model was given an 8 out of 10 score by several tech experts, and the reports describe the device as a complete package with good cameras and decent performance.  

Vivo V70 Elite design  

Vivo has long been known for making phones with strong design and camera focus, and the V70 Elite continues with that trend. In terms of design, the newly launched smartphone gives a premium and solid experience, with a boxy camera module on the rear panel and a metallic finish around the camera. The phone frame is made of aerospace-grade aluminum, and the glass back has a pleasant matte texture that doesn’t attract fingerprints. The review noted that while the design isn’t as unique as some previous V-series models, it still looks clean and modern.  

Vivo V70 Elite features and specifications  

Display: The newly launched smartphone features a 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 1.5K resolution. The company claims the bezels are among the slimmest in its segment at just 1.25 mm, making the display feel immersive. Colours are accurate and contrast is strong, giving deep blacks and a pleasant viewing experience whether you’re watching videos or playing games. The phone also gets dual speakers that sound loud and balanced, and features like HDR10 and HDR10 Plus support for compatible streaming apps.  
 
Camera: In terms of optics, the device is packed with a Zeiss-branded triple camera system on the back. This includes a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. The primary sensor captures punchy colours and good detail, and the portrait mode works well thanks to reliable edge detection. There are also AI filters, like Holi and Flower modes, which can make photos more creative, though they need the internet to work and can take a moment to process whereas on the front, the device feature a 50 MP camera for selfie and video calling with options to adjust beauty settings and filters.  
 
Chipset: In terms of performance, the phone uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. This is a big performance jump compared to its predecessor, and everyday tasks are smooth. Apps open quickly, switching between tasks is easy, and even light gaming at 120 FPS feels solid, but the phone can get warm during extended play. In benchmark tests, it scored well on both Geekbench and AnTuTu, but the review notes that some rivals with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chips still offer stronger raw performance.  
 
Battery: The phone is packed with a 6,500mAh battery which is good for heavy daily use. The phone comfortably lasted a full day and often had some battery left over, even after long hours of screen-on time. Charging is supported up to 90W for fast charging, and the phone can top up in about an hour with the charger included.  
 
OS: The V70 Elite runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16, which feels smoother and cleaner than older Vivo skins. The device comes with a few pre-installed bloatware apps which can be easily uninstalled.  

Also Read: Vivo V70 Elite Officially Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Specifications, Highlights And Key Details Inside

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Vivo V70 Elite Review: Zeiss Triple Camera, 6500mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Gen 5—Check All Features And Details Before Buying

QUICK LINKS