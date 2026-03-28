What Led To Nokia Layoffs? Around 14,000 Employees Asked To Leave After Annual Performance Review; India Operations To Be Affected

Nokia is planning a major round of job cuts as part of a global restructuring exercise. The company may reduce its workforce by nearly 20 per cent, which could impact over 14,000 employees worldwide. India, where Nokia employs more than 17,000 people, is also expected to feel the impact.

Restructuring Push, Leadership Changes In India

The layoffs are part of a broader effort to streamline operations amid slowing demand and rising costs. Preparations for job cuts in India have already begun, according to a Moneycontrol report.

At the same time, Nokia is reshuffling its leadership in the country. Samar Mittal has been appointed India Country Business Leader, while Vibha Mehra will take over as India Country Manager from April 1, 2026. The changes follow the exit of former India head Tarun Chhabra.

The restructuring is likely to affect multiple teams, including global and shared functions. The earlier merger of Cloud and Network Services with Mobile Networks in 2023 is also believed to have created overlapping roles, which may now be trimmed.

Weak India Performance Adds Pressure

Nokia’s India business has seen a decline in recent months. The company reported a 15 per cent drop in net sales to 393 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2025, down from 463 million euros a year ago.

It’s workforce has already reduced significantly over the years, from about 103,000 employees in 2018 to around 74,100 now. Further cuts are also expected in parts of Europe.

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