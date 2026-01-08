LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > WhatsApp Rolls Out New Group Chat Features: Member Tags, Text Stickers, And Event Reminders—Here's How To Use Them

WhatsApp has rolled out new group chat features like member tags, text stickers, and event reminders to make conversations clearer and easier to manage, with updates arriving in phases.

whatsapp rolls out new updates
whatsapp rolls out new updates

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 8, 2026 12:16:32 IST

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, has just rolled out numerous new features to make group chats less chaotic and way easier to follow. The developers’ team of the platforms are trying to make group chat less chaotic and way easier to follow. The company is trying to help users figure out who is who, giving a chance to the users to get a little more creative and make sure nobody misses out on important stuff in the group chat. 

The update will be rolled out to users in phases. The company will start showing up an update in the coming weeks. However, the company has not specified the timeline yet. 

Member Tags on WhatsApp Group 

The meta owned messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out Member Tags feature in group chat. Through this feature, users could stick to a short tag next to your name in any group chat, so people could know who you are and what you do. 

For example, a user is ‘Class Representative’ in university group, ‘Intern’ in your office group, or ‘President’ in your society group, user can choose something different for every group. This may look like a minor age, but in those huge chats where nobody knows everyone, these tags really help. 

Text Stickers on WhatsApp Chats 

The next update is the Text Stickers, which may help the user to spice up the chats. All a user needs to do is just type any word into the sticker search bar, and WhatsApp turns it into a sticker immediately. 

User can either send the sticker or save it for later. This is simple to create and adds a little personality or react in your own style. 

Event Reminder on WhatsApp 

The meta-owned platform has further added an Event Reminder feature, so when a user creates an event in a group, they can set up earlier reminders for everyone who is invited. 

The company says that these new tools build on other group chat upgrades from the past few years, stuff like sending giant 2GB files, HD media, screen sharing, and voice chats. 

The company is working on features like WhatsApp usernames, better storage cleanup, tighter security, and an @all mention for group chats. 

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 12:16 PM IST
