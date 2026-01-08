WhatsApp Rolls Out New Group Chat Features: Member Tags, Text Stickers, And Event Reminders—Here’s How To Use Them

The update will be rolled out to users in phases. The company will start showing up an update in the coming weeks. However, the company has not specified the timeline yet.

Member Tags on WhatsApp Group

For example, a user is ‘Class Representative’ in university group, ‘Intern’ in your office group, or ‘President’ in your society group, user can choose something different for every group. This may look like a minor age, but in those huge chats where nobody knows everyone, these tags really help.

Text Stickers on WhatsApp Chats

The next update is the Text Stickers, which may help the user to spice up the chats. All a user needs to do is just type any word into the sticker search bar, and WhatsApp turns it into a sticker immediately.

User can either send the sticker or save it for later. This is simple to create and adds a little personality or react in your own style.

Event Reminder on WhatsApp

The meta-owned platform has further added an Event Reminder feature, so when a user creates an event in a group, they can set up earlier reminders for everyone who is invited.

The company says that these new tools build on other group chat upgrades from the past few years, stuff like sending giant 2GB files, HD media, screen sharing, and voice chats.

The company is working on features like WhatsApp usernames, better storage cleanup, tighter security, and an @all mention for group chats.


