Home > Tech and Auto > YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 10:26:02 IST

(Reuters) -Alphabet-owned YouTube said on Wednesday that it has resolved an issue impacting video streaming services for several thousand users globally. YouTube said in a post on X that users should now be able to play videos on YouTube Music, YouTube TV and its main platform — without specifying what caused the issue. At its peak, at 7:55 p.m. ET, 366,172 users in the U.S. had reported issues with YouTube, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. Thousands of outages were also reported in the UK, Canada, and Australia, Downdetector showed. Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary. (Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 10:26 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
