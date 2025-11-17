PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Date Tomorrow
Get ready, investors! The equity shares of edtech company PhysicsWallah Ltd are all set to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, after its IPO received decent demand. Are you curious to see if PhysicsWallah will soar high or stay grounded? The shares will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).
BSE issued a notice stating, “Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Physicswallah Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.”
So, whether you’re an experienced trader, a newbie watching the market, or just love IPO drama, this is one listing you’ll want to keep your eyes on. Will PhysicsWallah light up trading screens or just give a gentle spark? Time to find out, are you ready to watch it happen live?
PhysicsWallah IPO: Subscription Timeline And GMP
The PhysicsWallah IPO opened for subscription on November 11, 2025, and closed just two days later on November 13, 2025. By November 14, the allotment was finalized, leaving investors buzzing with curiosity about how the shares would perform once they hit the stock market.
Excitement is building as everyone watches the grey market premium (GMP) to guess the listing price. Today, the GMP stands at ₹9 per share, signaling healthy interest. If the trend holds, the shares could debut around ₹118, giving investors a potential 8% jump over the IPO price of ₹109, a small but sweet start to the trading journey!
PhysicsWallah IPO: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|Total Funds Raised
|₹3,480.71 crore
|Fresh Issue
|28.45 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore
|Offer-for-Sale (OFS)
|3.49 crore shares aggregating ₹380 crore
|Price Band
|₹103–₹109 per share
|Total Subscription
|1.81×
|Retail Individual Investors (RIIs)
|1.06×
|Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs)
|48%
|Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs)
|2.70×
|Book Running Lead Manager
|Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.
|IPO Registrar
|MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Set To List On November 18: Investors Watch Closely
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.