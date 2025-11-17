LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

PhysicsWallah IPO listing tomorrow on BSE & NSE; strong grey market interest with ₹9 GMP hints ₹118 debut. IPO raised ₹3,480.71 crore, subscribed 1.81×, led by Kotak Mahindra.

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 17, 2025 15:43:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Date Tomorrow 

Get ready, investors! The equity shares of edtech company PhysicsWallah Ltd are all set to make their Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, after its IPO received decent demand. Are you curious to see if PhysicsWallah will soar high or stay grounded? The shares will be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

BSE issued a notice stating, “Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Physicswallah Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course.”

So, whether you’re an experienced trader, a newbie watching the market, or just love IPO drama, this is one listing you’ll want to keep your eyes on. Will PhysicsWallah light up trading screens or just give a gentle spark? Time to find out, are you ready to watch it happen live?

PhysicsWallah IPO: Subscription Timeline And GMP

The PhysicsWallah IPO opened for subscription on November 11, 2025, and closed just two days later on November 13, 2025. By November 14, the allotment was finalized, leaving investors buzzing with curiosity about how the shares would perform once they hit the stock market.

Excitement is building as everyone watches the grey market premium (GMP) to guess the listing price. Today, the GMP stands at ₹9 per share, signaling healthy interest. If the trend holds, the shares could debut around ₹118, giving investors a potential 8% jump over the IPO price of ₹109, a small but sweet start to the trading journey!

PhysicsWallah IPO: Key Details

Category Details
Total Funds Raised ₹3,480.71 crore
Fresh Issue 28.45 crore equity shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore
Offer-for-Sale (OFS) 3.49 crore shares aggregating ₹380 crore
Price Band ₹103–₹109 per share
Total Subscription 1.81×
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 1.06×
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 48%
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 2.70×
Book Running Lead Manager Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd.
IPO Registrar MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO Set To List On November 18: Investors Watch Closely

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 3:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsipoIPO newsIPO pricePhysicsWallah IPOPhysicsWallah IPO listing

RELATED News

How To Buy ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final Tickets? Check Here For Details

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 23: Check 18, 22. 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Dhanteras 2025: What to Buy and What to Avoid According to Astrology

Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…

YSRCP SC Cell Hits Out At Naidu, Terms Him ‘Historic Betrayer Of Dalits’

LATEST NEWS

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy ‘Stealer,’ On Cloud Nine After Pakistan Shaheens’ Victory Over India A, PCB Chief Says…

Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence Verdict : A Look At World Leaders Who Were Similarly Sentenced

How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

Why Drinking Fennel Water at Night Can Transform Your Health? Check Facts

‘Me No Pause Me Play’ Trailer Sparks Conversations on Womanhood and Reinvention

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

CNG Crisis Hits Mumbai; Pipeline Damage Sparks Long Queues

Viral Image Shows US Politician Looking At ‘Porn’ On Plane, Blames Elon Musk, Here’s Why

Popular Bollywood Stars and Their Net Worths: Who’s Leading the List in 2025?

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance
PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Tomorrow: Shares Set To Debut On BSE And NSE On November 18, 2025 – Market Awaits First-Day Performance

QUICK LINKS