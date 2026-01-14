LIVE TV
7-Minute 11 Seconds Viral MMS To 6-Minute 39 Second Clip Fatima Jatoi: LEAKED Video Searches Ignite Online Safety Alarm; Indian Users In….

The cybersecurity experts point out that many of such pages use techniques like fake video players or ask for app installation that can put the personal device or data at risk.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 14, 2026 16:08:09 IST

The controversy around Pakistani social media personalities especially with a particular reference to Fatima Jatoi has really stirred up the Indian social media users along with the ones from the vicinity. Major platforms like TikTok, X, Instagram and Google have been overwhelmed by searches using keywords that guarantee access to the presumed ‘original’ video clip, hence prompting people to search for the entirety of it. The cybersecurity specialists and the fact-checkers have consistently warned, however, that there is no verified or authentic material of such a kind available online, and that the whole trend is probably just a part of a wider scheme of misleading content trying to attract clicks and drawing people’s attention.

Now, the 6:39 viral video phenomenon is being compared with other similar online incidents like the claims around the ‘7 minutes 11 seconds’ video that recently spread through social networks. Analysts of the trend suggest that these particular time spans serve as psychological hooks, causing people to think that there is a real, secret video waiting to be discovered, while in fact the links lead to spam, phishing pages or sites with malware. The cybersecurity experts point out that many of such pages use techniques like fake video players or ask for app installation that can put the personal device or data at risk.

In the middle of the chaos, Fatima Jatoi has publicly claimed that she is not linked to the rumors around the video, declaring the video as fake and non-issue with her as a social media influencer. The experts opine that the hype that went viral is a result of deepfake or off the shelf AI content plus clickbait techniques playing on the curiosity and Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) factor. Users are highly recommended not to click on any links that are not verified and not to engage with the posts that are doubtful and promise leaked videos, doing so will not only protect their privacy but also keep them safe from potential cyber attack.

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 4:08 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS