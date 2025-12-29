LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar donald trump bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar donald trump bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar donald trump bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar donald trump bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar donald trump bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar donald trump bcci crime news china biggest fugitives of India CBI ajit-pawar donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

A video of former India captain MS Dhoni travelling in a car with his wife Sakshi has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread speculation for unexpected reasons. Dhoni was recently in the spotlight after attending close friend Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebration at the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel, where heavy paparazzi presence followed his arrival.

Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH (Picture Credits: Social Media, Canva Modified)
Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH (Picture Credits: Social Media, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 29, 2025 14:49:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

A video of former India captain MS Dhoni travelling in a car with his wife Sakshi has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread speculation for unexpected reasons. Dhoni was recently in the spotlight after attending close friend Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebration at the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel, where heavy paparazzi presence followed his arrival.

You Might Be Interested In

As photographers crowded around his vehicle to catch a glimpse of the cricket legend, one particular detail in the video drew attention online.

Cigarette Packet Spotted, Rumours Follow

In the viral clip, a packet of cigarettes can be seen placed on the armrest of the back seat of Dhoni’s car. Dhoni was seated in the front along with Sakshi, while another person was also travelling in the vehicle.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cidhant (सिद्धांत) (@thecidhant)

The sighting quickly fuelled online chatter, with users speculating whether the cigarettes belonged to Dhoni or one of the other occupants. However, there has been no confirmation, and the packet could just as well belong to a co-passenger or someone else entirely.

Dhoni’s Known Fondness For Hookah Adds Context

The speculation gained further traction due to Dhoni’s well-known fondness for hookah. Several of his former teammates have previously spoken about his relaxed, open-door culture, especially during team gatherings. Clips of Dhoni enjoying hookah sessions, particularly after his international retirement, have surfaced on social media in the past.

Former Chennai Super Kings opener and batting coach Michael Hussey had also spoken about Dhoni’s easy-going nature during the IPL. Speaking on The Overlap Cricket last month, Hussey recalled how Dhoni’s room often became a common hangout spot for players, with conversations flowing freely and shisha being a regular feature.

Despite the buzz, Dhoni has not responded to the speculation, and there is no clarity on the ownership of the cigarette packet seen in the video.

ALSO READ: Funeral Feast Turns Frightening: ‘Raita’ Made From Milk Of Dog-Bitten Buffalo Sparks Alert In UP Village; Nearly 200 Residents Get Rabies Shots

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 2:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-9

RELATED News

Why Is Virat Kohli Playing In The Vijay Hazare Trophy With His Helmet Taped? Here’s The Real Reason Star Batter Is Covering The Team India Logo

Mumbai Autorickshaw Driver Stops Rapido Rider, Threatens Him: ‘Lagau Kya Tere Ko Ek?’ Shocking Video Goes Viral

Funeral Feast Turns Frightening: ‘Raita’ Made From Milk Of Dog-Bitten Buffalo Sparks Alert In UP Village; Nearly 200 Residents Get Rabies Shots

Who Is Jerrssis Wadia? Indian-Origin 24-Year-Old Batter Hits 6,6,6,4 In A Single Over During BBL, Internet Calls Him ‘A Promising Star’

From Schoolgirl Uniforms To Supplements Promoting Increased Libido And $61.50 Prostate Massager, Jeffrey Epstein’s Bizarre Online Shopping History Finally Revealed

LATEST NEWS

America vs Iran Tensions Escalate: Why President Pezeshkian Said His Country Is At ‘Total War’ With US, Israel and Europe- What’s Brewing? Explained

Infinity Group Showcases Vision at GRAtitude 2025, Guwahati Realtors’ Meet

Collagen Benefits: Why Your Body Needs It

2026 Calendar: List of Festivals, National Holidays, Important Days, Events and Bank Holidays- Full List Inside

Best Bollywood Celebrity Couple Outfits of 2025 – Fashion Lessons You Can Steal

Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Porsche In Trouble? Profits Crash 99% In A Year, From Most Profitable To Billions In Losses – Here’s What Went Wrong

Korea vs China: Who’s Leading The 2025 Global Shipbuilding Race? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

India Has World’s 3rd-Largest Rare Earth Reserves But Why Is It Producing Less Than 1% Of Global Output While China Dominates? Explained

After 17 Years In Exile, Tarique Rahman Set To Contest Bangladesh Elections, BNP Submits Nomination Papers For 2026 Polls

Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH
Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH
Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH
Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

QUICK LINKS