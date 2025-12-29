Cigarettes Spotted In MS Dhoni’s Car At Salman Khan’s Birthday Bash: Does ‘Captain Cool’ Smoke? Wife Sakshi’s Reaction Goes Viral | WATCH

A video of former India captain MS Dhoni travelling in a car with his wife Sakshi has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread speculation for unexpected reasons. Dhoni was recently in the spotlight after attending close friend Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebration at the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel, where heavy paparazzi presence followed his arrival.

As photographers crowded around his vehicle to catch a glimpse of the cricket legend, one particular detail in the video drew attention online.

Cigarette Packet Spotted, Rumours Follow

In the viral clip, a packet of cigarettes can be seen placed on the armrest of the back seat of Dhoni’s car. Dhoni was seated in the front along with Sakshi, while another person was also travelling in the vehicle.

The sighting quickly fuelled online chatter, with users speculating whether the cigarettes belonged to Dhoni or one of the other occupants. However, there has been no confirmation, and the packet could just as well belong to a co-passenger or someone else entirely.

Dhoni’s Known Fondness For Hookah Adds Context

The speculation gained further traction due to Dhoni’s well-known fondness for hookah. Several of his former teammates have previously spoken about his relaxed, open-door culture, especially during team gatherings. Clips of Dhoni enjoying hookah sessions, particularly after his international retirement, have surfaced on social media in the past.

Former Chennai Super Kings opener and batting coach Michael Hussey had also spoken about Dhoni’s easy-going nature during the IPL. Speaking on The Overlap Cricket last month, Hussey recalled how Dhoni’s room often became a common hangout spot for players, with conversations flowing freely and shisha being a regular feature.

Despite the buzz, Dhoni has not responded to the speculation, and there is no clarity on the ownership of the cigarette packet seen in the video.

