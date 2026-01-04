LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 'Come For Me… Don't Take Too Long, Cowards': Maduro's 2024 Speech Video Goes Viral On Social Media After US Captures Him

‘Come For Me… Don’t Take Too Long, Cowards’: Maduro’s 2024 Speech Video Goes Viral On Social Media After US Captures Him

Maduro's audacious 2024 address, in which he challenged his adversaries to ‘come for him’, was brought back to life on the internet after the US military took custody of the Venezuelan leader. The video that gained immense popularity has ignited worldwide discussions on the themes of irony, regime change, and the drastic intensification of US involvement in Venezuela.

January 4, 2026

The internet has seen a viral video clip of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that was captured, which in turn, has led to his dramatic capture by the US forces and the defiant 2024 speech at the ironic backdrop of the geopolitical upheaval. The video records Maduro who is shouting, ‘Come for me! Don’t take too long, cowards,’ and the reference is to the presidential palace in Caracas. The video, which was originally meant to be used against the domestic political adversaries and was from a rally in July 2024, was mainly distributed by the detractors and even posted by Trump on his social media, which underscored the surprising turn of events as US forces took Venezuela during a dramatic military operation.

US Capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro 

The US military operation, which was very controversial, took place on January 3, 2026, and was part of the infamous mission during which Maduro and Cilia Flores were arrested simultaneously and flown to the US to be tried for felony accusations such as narco terrorism and drug trafficking, among others. The operation was dubbed a win by President Trump who issued a social media post with the poetic animated speech along with images of military action and patriotic symbols for the celebration. However, the critics argue that the original speech was aimed at the internal political rivals of Maduro in the context of disputed elections rather than at the United States, thus making the video’s reinterpretation as prophetic more political theatre than literal prediction.



‘Come For Me’ Maduro’s 2024 Speech Video Goes Viral 

The resurrection of the ‘come for me’ video clip has made the post capture period even more bizarre, demonstrating that public perception regarding significant global incidents could be influenced by historical soundbites and social media. Trump and his followers consider the footage as proof of Maduro’s arrogance and a wrong political move, while the experts are alerting that the issue is very complex and pertains to the law, sovereignty, and US involvement in Latin America. Moreover, the clip’s going viral shows that digital stories can draw attention to and exaggerate even the most minute symbolic instances that have long been spoken, particularly when there are dramatic consequences for the leaders of the nations.

Also Read: Did A 2007 Political Cartoon ‘Predict’ The Trump-Led Venezuela Strike? Simpsons-Style Image Goes Viral on Social Media

First published on: Jan 4, 2026
