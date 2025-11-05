Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

In a video going viral on social media, a Russian Influencer is seen chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and the Pakistan locals holding Pakistan flags also joins in. The video spread rapidly online, sparking curiosity and confusion among users over the actual location and purpose of the clip. Many were quick to question if the video was real or part of a staged shoot.

Netizens Speculate on AI and Filming Theories

Soon after the video gained traction, several users started questioning its authenticity. Some netizens speculated that the video might have been created using AI tools. Others claimed it was not filmed in Pakistan but in India, suggesting the clip was taken during the shoot of an upcoming Bollywood movie.

A section of users mentioned that the viral moment could be from Ranveer Singh’s forthcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’, reportedly being shot on a set resembling a Pakistani street. The debate over its origin continued to grow as more people shared the clip online.

Social Media Post Claims ‘Unity Beyond Borders’

The viral post was originally shared by the Instagram account ‘bhartiyalast24hrr’. The caption read, “A surprising moment of unity, a tourist in Pakistan chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ among locals and instead of anger, the crowd responded with smiles and joined the chant!” The post received over 32,000 views within five days.

The video’s caption praised the moment as a sign of peace and harmony beyond borders. However, several users in the comments section claimed that it was not real and was likely from a movie set based in India.

Social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. One user wrote that Pakistanis should recognize their “original roots,” implying cultural similarities.

Another user commented, “It’s a part of shooting happened in India only for the movie Dhurandhar.” Some users saw it as a positive moment of acceptance, while others criticized the spread of misleading content. The video continues to circulate across platforms, attracting both praise and skepticism from global audiences.

Must Read: ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?’: Mumbai CEO Turns LinkedIn Profile Into Matrimonial Site, Claims To Have Tried All Dating Apps