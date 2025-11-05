LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi Mira Nair Donald Trump Virat Kohli Miss Universe Controversy Rahul Gandhi
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

A viral video showing a Russian man chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ among locals holding Pakistani flags has sparked confusion online. While many claimed the clip was shot in Pakistan, several users suggested it was actually filmed in India during a Bollywood movie shoot.

Pic Credit: Instagram
Pic Credit: Instagram

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 5, 2025 15:58:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

In a video going viral on social media, a Russian Influencer is seen chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and the Pakistan locals holding Pakistan flags also joins in. The video spread rapidly online, sparking curiosity and confusion among users over the actual location and purpose of the clip. Many were quick to question if the video was real or part of a staged shoot.

Netizens Speculate on AI and Filming Theories

Soon after the video gained traction, several users started questioning its authenticity. Some netizens speculated that the video might have been created using AI tools. Others claimed it was not filmed in Pakistan but in India, suggesting the clip was taken during the shoot of an upcoming Bollywood movie.

A section of users mentioned that the viral moment could be from Ranveer Singh’s forthcoming film ‘Dhurandhar’, reportedly being shot on a set resembling a Pakistani street. The debate over its origin continued to grow as more people shared the clip online.

Social Media Post Claims ‘Unity Beyond Borders’

The viral post was originally shared by the Instagram account ‘bhartiyalast24hrr’. The caption read, “A surprising moment of unity, a tourist in Pakistan chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram’ among locals and instead of anger, the crowd responded with smiles and joined the chant!” The post received over 32,000 views within five days.

The video’s caption praised the moment as a sign of peace and harmony beyond borders. However, several users in the comments section claimed that it was not real and was likely from a movie set based in India.

Social media users flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. One user wrote that Pakistanis should recognize their “original roots,” implying cultural similarities.

Another user commented, “It’s a part of shooting happened in India only for the movie Dhurandhar.” Some users saw it as a positive moment of acceptance, while others criticized the spread of misleading content. The video continues to circulate across platforms, attracting both praise and skepticism from global audiences.

Must Read: ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?’: Mumbai CEO Turns LinkedIn Profile Into Matrimonial Site, Claims To Have Tried All Dating Apps

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 3:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jai Shree Ramviral

RELATED News

Tech Founder Spends Rs 4 Lakh On Blinkit In 60 Days, Internet Asks, ‘Mohalle Ke Liye Order Kiya Kya?’

Kerala Horror: Woman, Partner Get 180 Years In Jail For Repeatedly Raping 12-Year-Old Daughter For Two Years, Forced Her To Consume Alcohol

Horrific Chhattisgarh Accident On Video: Six Killed After Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train In Bilaspur, Check Railway Helpline Numbers Here

Viral Video: Drunk Canadian Man Assaults Indian National Inside McDonalds Café in Toronto

How Did Rs.6000 Crore Mahadev Betting App Case Accused Ravi Uppal Manage To Flee Dubai? App’s Co-Founder Missing, Extradition Put On Hold

LATEST NEWS

Tech Giant IBM Announces Layoff Of Thousands Of Employees By The End Of This Year, Check Who Will Be Impacted

YSRCP Accuses Coalition Government Of Apathy, Demands Accountability For Farmers’ Crisis

Awkward Airport Reunion: Tej Pratap And Tejashwi’s Yadav Tense Face-Off Before Bihar Polls Sparks Viral Buzz

‘Tejashwi Bhaiya CM Honge, Toh Hum Katta Lekar Ghumenge,’ Kid At RJD Rally Shocks Internet Amid Bihar Elections, Watch!

Numerology Horoscope Today, (05 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses Money Can Cause Disputes And Strained Relationships

China Offers To Help India Fight Severe Air Pollution

Haq Movie X Review: Emraan Hashmi, Yami Gautam Starrer Based On Shah Bano Case Packs A Punch, Fans Call It ‘Mindblowing’

Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

The Indian Alert Presents International Visionaries Summit & Awards 2025 – Dubai Edition Celebrates Global Leaders of Change

Zohran Mamdani’s Victory Secures History, But What Political Challenges Await NYC’s New Mayor?

Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch
Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch
Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch
Fact Check: Did A Russian Chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’ In Pakistan That Made Locals Join In? Watch

QUICK LINKS