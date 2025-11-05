‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi?’: Mumbai CEO Turns LinkedIn Profile Into Matrimonial Site, Claims To Have Tried All Dating Apps

Netizens have gone crazy with the idea of turning Linkedin To martrimonial site as a Mumbai based CEO attempts to one. Entrepreneure Shubham Gune, CEO and founder of Hinglish, surprised LinkedIn users by transforming the professional platform into an unexpected space for finding love.

His post, which quickly went viral, captured attention for its unconventional approach. After exhausting options on dating apps, matrimonial websites, and personal introductions, Gune turned to LinkedIn with a candid post reading, “Mujhse Shadi Karogi?” (Will you marry me?).

He explained that it was his final attempt after years of searching for a life partner through traditional routes.

LinkedIn Used As a Platform to Find a Life Partner

Shubham shared that he had explored all the possible dating apps in an urge to meet his soulmate but unfortunately nothing succeeded. Frustrated yet hopeful, he expressed that many individuals in their late twenties and thirties face similar struggles despite being emotionally and financially stable.

His post questioned societal norms by asking, “If LinkedIn can help us find jobs, mentors, and investors, why can’t it help us find love?” This statement resonated deeply with professionals online, sparking a wave of reactions.

#OpenToMarry Trend Turns LinkedIn Into a Playful Space

Shubham made the approach more accissible by adding the hashtag #OpenToMarry inviting genuinely interested to comment with their city names. What began as a light-hearted post quickly turned into a viral moment, with thousands joining the conversation.

Users filled the comments section with jokes, memes, and playful replies. Some appreciated his creativity, while others compared the trend to how online matrimonial platforms might have started decades ago. The mix of humour and curiosity made the post one of the most discussed topics on LinkedIn that week.

Social Media Reacts to Viral Marriage Proposal

As the post spread across various platforms, people praised Gune for bringing humor to LinkedIn’s usually serious environment. Comments flooded in, ranging from witty one-liners to genuine expressions of support.

Some users imagined future features like “Open to Relationships” or “Open to Breakups” badges for LinkedIn profiles. Even matrimonial pages joined the discussion, calling the idea a perfect blend of innovation and emotion.

Must Read: Big Travel Update For Passengers: After Mumbai–Ahmedabad, Modi Govt Plans Another Bullet Train Between These Cities