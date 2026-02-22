Fact Check: Did A Viral Video Show Ghislaine Maxwell In Quebec As Prince Andrew Was Arrested In Epstein Files Controversy?

A video that has gone viral on social media supposedly depicts a woman who has a similar appearance to Ghislaine Maxwell walking along a street in Quebec, Canada, which has elicited numerous speculations on the internet.

WATCH The Viral Video Of Ghislaine Maxwell In Quebec







In the video, the lady is approached by someone, who addresses her by Ghislaine and questions whether they are acquainted, and she replies by saying ‘no sorry’. The individual making the recording also mentions in the recording that she had ordered her something to eat, which was pizza, a term one of the users made a connection to in the recent release of the Justice Department files released. This relationship assisted the video to go viral on X and other websites, particularly when news about Prince Andrew, who was subsequently arrested in continuing the discussion around the contents of the Epstein files, took center stage.

Is That Really Ghislaine Maxwell?

Nonetheless, the woman depicted in the Quebec video has not been proven to be Maxwell, and the authorities did not confirm that anything has changed in line with her imprisonment. In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty on federal charges of aiding the recruitment and abuse of minors through convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and was sentenced to 20 years by a federal prison unit in Texas. None of the government or any law enforcement agency have published details indicating that she has been freed or escaped or even relocated to Canada and prison documents indicate that she remains in custody. Even Internet based fact checking of the video authenticity has failed to provide evidence that the video in fact captures an authentic image of her.

Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Ghislaine Maxwell

Though there has been no official confirmation, the video has been endlessly shared and commented on by social media users, it has led to the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories about the whereabouts of Maxwell. X posts have indicated that she may have been released or somehow transported out of the country following the release of the Epstein files but these assertions lack any credible source to support them. Researchers observe that viral videos are easy to misunderstand and unless they are clearly verified identified by the law enforcers or supported by other facts there is no basis to the clip. The government has restated that Maxwell is serving her sentence and the viral Quebec video has no effect on that.

Also Read: ‘It’s Lucas Daley…’: Bombshell Claims Doorbell Footage ‘Almost Unmasks’ Suspect in Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Case