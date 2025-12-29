LIVE TV
Final Destination In Real Life? Gigantic Truck Carrying Hay Overturns On A Busy Road In UP's Rampur, Crushes A Bolero Killing One On The Spot

Final Destination In Real Life? Gigantic Truck Carrying Hay Overturns On A Busy Road In UP’s Rampur, Crushes A Bolero Killing One On The Spot

Rampur: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur after a hay-laden truck overturned onto a Bolero SUV on Sunday, December 28. The crash occurred on the busy Nainital Road near Pahadi Gate, close to a power house, triggering massive traffic disruption. CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced online.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 29, 2025 15:23:51 IST

Rampur: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a driver in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur after a hay-laden truck overturned onto a Bolero SUV on Sunday, December 28. The crash occurred on the busy Nainital Road near Pahadi Gate, close to a power house, triggering massive traffic disruption. CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced online.

The deceased was identified as Firasat (54), a resident of Gujar Tola under the Ganj police station limits. The Bolero he was driving reportedly belonged to a Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the electricity department.

How The Accident Unfolded

According to police, Firasat was returning home after dropping the SDO at the Khoud substation around 4:30 pm. As he attempted to take a turn at a highway cut near Pahadi Gate, a truck carrying hay approached from behind.

Officials said the Bolero driver failed to notice the oncoming heavy vehicle. In an attempt to avoid a direct collision, the truck driver swerved towards the central divider. However, the front wheel climbed the divider, causing the truck to lose balance, scrape the SUV and topple onto it. The sheer weight of the truck crushed the Bolero, killing Firasat on the spot.

CCTV Footage Reveals Horrifying Impact

The CCTV visuals show the Bolero initiating the turn while the truck follows at close distance. As the SUV crosses the road, the truck veers sharply, tilts and overturns onto the vehicle.

Rescue teams later described the Bolero as “barely recognisable” under the truck. Firasat was trapped inside the mangled vehicle and suffered fatal injuries due to the extreme impact.

Rescue Effort, Traffic Hit For Hours

Emergency services rushed to the scene and used four cranes, two bulldozers and a JCB machine to clear the wreckage. It took nearly 30 minutes to lift the truck and retrieve the crushed SUV.

Traffic on the Delhi–Nainital Highway (NH-87) remained blocked for close to three hours, with vehicles stranded for nearly two kilometres. Authorities diverted traffic through alternate routes until partial movement was restored.

Police Action And Public Reaction

Superintendent of Police Vidyasagar Mishra visited the spot and supervised the clearance operation. Police confirmed that the truck driver fled the scene, and a search is underway to trace him. The truck has been seized and moved to the police station, while the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

The disturbing CCTV footage triggered strong reactions on social media, with users blaming reckless driving, overloading of trucks, blind spots and lack of enforcement. Several also called for stricter regulation of heavy vehicles within city limits to prevent such tragedies.

First published on: Dec 29, 2024 3:23 PM IST
