From Earthquakes To Alien Contact: How Many Of Baba Vanga’s Predictions Came True In 2025

Baba Vanga: The year 2025 reignited global fascination with prophecies, as several real-world events were linked often loosely to predictions attributed to mystics such as Baba Vanga, Japan’s Ryo Tatsuki, and Nostradamus. While none of these forecasts can be scientifically verified, a series of natural disasters, conflicts and economic developments prompted renewed debate over how closely reality mirrored prophecy.

Earthquakes Shake Asia And The Pacific

Baba Vanga is widely believed to have warned of multiple earthquakes in 2025. During the year, powerful tremors were reported across several regions.

A major earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28, killing over 2,700 people. Just two days later, 7.1-magnitude tremors were recorded near Tonga in the Oceania region, intensifying discussions around seismic instability during the year.

Russia Hit By Strongest Quake Since 2011

On July 30, 2025, a massive 8.8-magnitude megathrust earthquake hit off the coast of Kamchatka, Russia. It was the strongest quake recorded globally since the devastating 2011 Tōhoku earthquake in Japan. The tremor triggered tsunami warnings and renewed attention on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Rare Volcanic Eruptions Add To ‘Fire’ Predictions

Some interpretations of Baba Vanga’s prophecy about “fire from heaven and earth” were linked to volcanic activity in 2025.

Following the Russian earthquake, volcanoes including Klyuchevskaya Sopka and the long-dormant Krasheninnikov Volcano erupted. Meanwhile, in Ethiopia, the Hayli Gubbi volcano in the Afar region erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending ash clouds up to 45,000 feet into the atmosphere.

Conflict In Europe Continues, But No New War

Baba Vanga is also said to have predicted a devastating war in Europe in 2025. While no new conflict broke out, the Russia-Ukraine war continued through the year, alongside the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict, keeping geopolitical tensions high.

Aliens, UFO Claims And The 3I/ATLAS Debate

One of the most sensational claims attributed to Baba Vanga involved contact with extraterrestrial life during a major sporting event in 2025. No such incident occurred. However, some speculation surfaced around the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, which exhibited unusual behaviour. While a few scientists debated its origin, there has been no evidence to support claims of alien contact.

Economic Turbulence And Tariff Tensions

Baba Vanga was also believed to have foreseen an economic crisis. In 2025, global markets faced uncertainty amid renewed tariff disputes, with US President Donald Trump imposing steep tariffs on several countries, including China, Canada and India. A 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, linked to allegations of Russian oil purchases, sparked fears of wider economic fallout.

Japan’s ‘Baba Vanga’ And The Megaquake Warning

Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, often called Japan’s Baba Vanga, predicted a massive earthquake in a 1999 comic titled The Future I Saw. While the predicted July timeline passed without incident, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on December 8, followed by an official megaquake warning, keeping the country on high alert.

Nostradamus And Medical Breakthroughs

French astrologer Nostradamus was credited with predicting major medical advances in 2025. During the year, scientists made progress on a new tuberculosis vaccine, and researchers used artificial intelligence to assess long-term cancer risk, developments that believers pointed to as partial fulfilment of the prophecy.

ALSO READ: ‘Arunachal Pradesh Is And Always Will Be A Part Of India’: EAM Jaishankar Calls Out China’s Tactics After Arunachal Woman’s Passport Row At Shanghai Airport