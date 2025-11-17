Thiru, an Indian tourist, was subject to racial trolling on social media during his trip to Argentina, which caused a great deal of online discussion and anger. Reports claim that the derogatory and hate filled comments started right after Thiru arrived in Argentina. The attackers aimed their scorn at Thiru on X, where they publicly ridiculed him and sent him messages that were both racially charged and insulting. The negative emotions around Thiru made it seem that so called discrimination was even harder to avoid during travels.

Indian Visitor Online Bullied, But Locals Rise Against Racism In Argentina

The very first assault on Thiru, in spite of everything, got local support which was not only a powerful support but also a good feedback. Thiru, an upbeat and clever Indian, recalled the messages sent by Argentina in which the racist comments were condemned and the fear that the same behavior exists in their country was expressed. A lot of people sent the same messages of encouragement, showing that even though social media makes trolls louder, it also allows people to express love and fight hate. Their support played an important role in shifting the discourse and in making the audience aware that not every local voice is in favor of racism or xenophobia.

An Indian man simply greeted people after arriving in Argentina for a conference and was suddenly hit with a wave of racist comments from the usual American online trolls. Thankfully, real Argentinians stepped up, called out the racism, and didn’t let the hate ruin this person’s… https://t.co/CqfsjhfYmN — Meru (@MeruOnX) November 16, 2025







The incident shows the two contradictory features of the digital world: the ability of social media to disseminate both hate and love concurrently. Thiru’s predicament is the best example, the denial of racial insults not only received compensatory but even greater support from Buenos Aires and the world, which restored his faith in mankind. That also opened up a wider debate on diversity, tolerance, and the ways to tackle hate in the cyber world. The story not only uncovers the intolerance but also the support that was given, a signal that people the world over are ready to stand up not only for their rights but also for the rights of those who are suffering.

