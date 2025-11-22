Is Divija Bhasin X Account Really Suspended? Know The Influencer Behind ‘Proud R’ Movement

Divija Bhasin, an Instagram influencer known as @awkwardgoat3, is a Counselling Psychologist who speaks about mental health, gender, and social issues on her Instagram account. She has more than 520K followers on Instagram and more than 100K subscribers on YouTube.

A fake screenshot is going viral on X claiming that her X account has been suspended reacting to which she replied on a viral screenshot “A very good morning indeed “

A very good morning indeed 😏 https://t.co/rN8hpaXfo8 — awkwardgoat3 🐐 (@DivijaBhasin) November 22, 2025







Why She Is Trending Across the Internet

Divija Bhasin is trending on the internet recently due to a video she uploaded, in which she requests her followers to join her in a movement. In the video, she highlighted how people with a patriarchal mindset label women around them as R**** (prostitute) at the slightest inconvenience. She expressed her views in the video and stated that this is a very sensitive word, and people who have a patriarchal mindset use this word to characterize women around them when they go even slightly against them. She further stated that not only men outside the home but even men inside the home use this word at the slightest inconvenience to address their wives, sisters, and even daughters. This video went viral on the internet overnight, creating controversies.

She appealed to her female followers to normalize the R**** word and not to take this as a disrespect because it does not show their character but the character and mindset of the people who are using this word to address women. She urged her followers to use #ProudR**** .

What Did Netizens Say?

After the video went viral, the internet was divided into two groups: one who was against the #ProudR**** trend, and the other who was in favor. It was discussed by everyone, from meme pages to intellectual opinion accounts on Instagram. Many female users who aligned with Divija Bhasin also put #ProudR**** on their Instagram bio. On the other hand, some people are opposing this trend and are mocking her with satire. Many others are giving her and her followers death and rape threats. In recent interviews, she revealed that she is getting comments like, “You should be the next Nirbhaya,” and she has no problem with such comments because she believes that if she reacts to these comments, it will make her movement weak and the patriarchal mindset will win.

All About Divija Bhasin

Apart from being a Digital Content Creator, she is the founder of ‘The Friendly Couch’, a mental health organization that provides therapy services. She holds a BA in Psychology Honor from Ambedkar University, an MSc in Applied Clinical Psychology from the University of Bath, and an MA in Clinical Psychology from Amity University

She has also been ranked on Forbes’ 100 Digital Star list, and she was selected as one of the mental health creators for a Harvard University project to improve mental health content on social media and was invited to the Harvard Mental Health Summit.