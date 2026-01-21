‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices

The US President Donald Trump has exposed an insider story of how he influenced French President Emmanuel Macron to increase drug prices in France.

Trump Says Trade Threat Made Macron Fold on Drug Prices

With no punches pulled, Trump told Macron that he at first refused the demand, saying repeatedly no, and argued that the stalemate was over in ‘three minutes’ when Trump threatened to impose trade sanctions totaling 25 percent on all French imports into the US, and 100 percent on all French wines and champagne.

The warning was sufficient to cause a turnaround according to Trump. No, no, Donald, I will do it, Trump quoted Macron saying, and he framed the conversation as a fast demonstration of his tough negotiating approach.

Trump’s behind-the-scenes story of how he made Macron raise drug prices in France ‘in 3 minutes’ ‘He said, ‘no, no, no’ I’m putting a 25% tariff on everything that you sell into the United States and a 100% tariff on your wines and champagnes… ‘No, no, Donald, I will do it” https://t.co/Nxh4dPHW6k pic.twitter.com/3Lwx1aGUc4 — RT (@RT_com) January 21, 2026

Trump Mocks Macron’s Sunglasses

Forget Macron’s big speech at the World Economic Forum for a second. Sure, he tackled topics like multilateralism, global instability, and even talked about France running military drills in Greenland with Denmark tensions with the US hanging in the air. But none of that got people talking quite like his aviator sunglasses did.

Seriously. Macron wore those shades indoors while speaking to world leaders in Davos on Tuesday, January 20, and the internet just lit up.

Reactions flew in left and right, but President Trump’s response pretty much stole the show. Trump, who was set to speak at the Forum the next day, Wednesday, January 21 just couldn’t let it go.

He poked fun at Macron, joking about the “beautiful sunglasses,” then immediately backtracked, asking what on earth was going on. “I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?” Trump said. And just like that, Macron’s choice of eyewear became the headline.

