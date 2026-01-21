LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide bilateral-trade-agreement breaking-news Davos 2026 Canadian PM Carney Albinder Dhindsa india Kerala man suicide
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > ‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices

‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices

US President Donald Trump has claimed he pressured French President Emmanuel Macron to raise drug prices in France by threatening heavy trade sanctions.

Trump Mocks French President Macron (PHOTO: X)
Trump Mocks French President Macron (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 21, 2026 21:46:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices

The US President Donald Trump has exposed an insider story of how he influenced French President Emmanuel Macron to increase drug prices in France.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump Says Trade Threat Made Macron Fold on Drug Prices

With no punches pulled, Trump told Macron that he at first refused the demand, saying repeatedly no, and argued that the stalemate was over in ‘three minutes’ when Trump threatened to impose trade sanctions totaling 25 percent on all French imports into the US, and 100 percent on all French wines and champagne. 

The warning was sufficient to cause a turnaround according to Trump. No, no, Donald, I will do it, Trump quoted Macron saying, and he framed the conversation as a fast demonstration of his tough negotiating approach.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump Mocks Macron’s Sunglasses

Forget Macron’s big speech at the World Economic Forum for a second. Sure, he tackled topics like multilateralism, global instability, and even talked about France running military drills in Greenland with Denmark tensions with the US hanging in the air. But none of that got people talking quite like his aviator sunglasses did. 

Seriously. Macron wore those shades indoors while speaking to world leaders in Davos on Tuesday, January 20, and the internet just lit up.

Reactions flew in left and right, but President Trump’s response pretty much stole the show. Trump, who was set to speak at the Forum the next day, Wednesday, January 21 just couldn’t let it go.

He poked fun at Macron, joking about the “beautiful sunglasses,” then immediately backtracked, asking what on earth was going on. “I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?” Trump said. And just like that, Macron’s choice of eyewear became the headline.

ALSO READ: DAVOS 2026: Donald Trump Says The US Picked Up 50 Million Barrels From Venezuela, Reveals They Proposed ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Once Attack Ended

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 9:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Trump’s Davos Speech Effect? European Parliament Suspends Work On EU-US Trade Deal After President’s Repeated Greenland Threats

Donald Trump Rules Out Military Force To Acquire Greenland During Davos Speech: ‘You Can’t Defend It On A Lease’

‘Canada Lives Because Of US, He Wasn’t So Grateful’: Donald Trump’s Sharp Rebuttal To Mark Carney After His Fiery ‘Global Order’ Remarks At WEF In Davos

Trump Shocks Davos, Says NATO Must Allow US Takeover Of ‘A Piece Of Ice’, Calls It ‘Small Ask’

Internet Loses Calm Over Trump’s ‘F**king Embarassing’ Speech At Davos 2026, Calls POTUS ‘Lunatic’ Over His Remarks On Greenland

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson Grabs A Stunner To Remove Devon Conway For Duck | WATCH

Is Yahoo Down? Mail, Finance And AOL Hit By Massive Global Outage; 41,000 Users Affected, How To Fix ‘Too Many Requests’ Error

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Hand India 1-0 Lead Against New Zealand

Internet Loses Calm Over Trump’s ‘F**king Embarassing’ Speech At Davos 2026, Calls POTUS ‘Lunatic’ Over His Remarks On Greenland

Davos 2026: Donald Trump Says It Was ‘Stupid’ For US To Give Back Greenland, Claims No Other Country Can Secure It

India vs New Zealand: Abhishek Sharma Smashes 22-Ball Fifty; Fans Hail Number One T20I Batter

“Not Going In Right Direction”: Trump Minces No Words As He Criticises Europe, Says “Certain Places In Region Not Recognisable”

Safety Milestone for VinFast India: VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-Star Bharat NCAP Ratings With Top Marks In Adult and Child Protection

DAVOS 2026: Donald Trump Says The US Picked Up 50 Million Barrels From Venezuela, Reveals They Proposed ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Once Attack Ended

Meet Hande Erçel: Turkish Star Breaks Silence On Viral Rumours Of Calling Shah Rukh Khan ‘Uncle’ At Joy Awards 2026, Says This Is…

‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices
‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices
‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices
‘It Took Me Three Minutes’: Trump Boasts About How His ‘100% Tariff’ Threat Quickly Made French President Emmanuel Macron Fold On Drug Prices

QUICK LINKS