‘Maathe Pe Ch***ya Likha Hai?: Viral Video Triggers Massive Row Over Alleged QR Code Scam at MCD Parking

A viral video from the parking lot of MCD Delhi went viral, which exposed a fight between a car owner and the parking staff based on the issue of a QR code scam. The customer made an accusation against the attendant, saying that he used a private account QR for parking payments and, when the payee name ‘Vinod Kumar’ showed up instead of the municipal body, he shouted, “Maathe Pe Ch***ya Likha Hai?”

Netizens, Paytm, and Razorpay Founders’ Responses

The incident brought about a very hot discussion on social media platforms, with many people saying that such scams are widespread and warning others. Some still defended the practice, putting the blame on the contractors that MCD, not directly, collects fees, and genuine receipts may be under personal names. A Razorpay founder promised an update to limit such misuse of their service amidst the uproar. Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma pointed out that their Soundbox feature is instrumental in going offline with scams.

Concerns Going Up On QR Code Fraud

This situation has certainly highlighted the increasing risk of digital payment fraud in urban India and the need for better authentication in parking lots. It is recommended that users check the payee details before making transfers to QR codes, particularly in the case of public facilities.