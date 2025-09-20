Watch Viral Video: Man Drops His Brand-New iPhone 17 Pro In Front Of Apple CEO Tim Cook, Here’s What Happened Next

The launch of Apple’s iPhone 17 series drew massive crowds worldwide, with thousands of fans lining up outside Apple Stores to be among the first to own the latest flagship device. But at one launch event, the excitement turned into a moment of comedy when a fan dropped his brand-new iPhone 17 Pro right in front of Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The incident, caught on camera and now viral on X (formerly Twitter), shows the customer unboxing his Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro. Within seconds of showing it off, the phone slipped from his hands and fell to the ground.

Cook, visibly surprised, crouched down to help. Smiling and reassuring the embarrassed buyer, he said, “It will be ok.” The fan then handed over the phone, and in a light-hearted moment, Cook signed a sheet of paper placed over the device’s screen.

this is so embarrassing pic.twitter.com/AkrKd41Kn3 — Holly – I like tech (@AnxiousHolly) September 20, 2025

The clip has since gone viral. One user commented, “The first non-mint iPhone signed by the CEO, scratches included.” Another joked, “Bro probably wanted a replacement more than Tim’s autograph.”

A user wrote, “Only if there was a technology to stop phones from falling. Like a string.”

Meanwhile, in India, the iPhone 17 launch had a festive atmosphere. Hundreds of fans gathered outside Apple’s Saket store in Delhi well before sunrise, some camping overnight to ensure they were among the first buyers. Videos on X showed crowds cheering as the store gates opened.

