What Is The Cost Of Apple iPhone 17 Series In Dubai And US? Here’s How Much You Have To Pay As Compared To India
Home > Tech and Auto > What Is The Cost Of Apple iPhone 17 Series In Dubai And US? Here's How Much You Have To Pay As Compared To India

What Is The Cost Of Apple iPhone 17 Series In Dubai And US? Here’s How Much You Have To Pay As Compared To India

Apple has launched the iPhone 17 series in India with prices starting at ₹82,900. But buyers can save big abroad, with the US and Canada offering the cheapest prices. Here’s a full comparison of iPhone 17, Pro, and Pro Max costs across countries and key things to know before buying overseas.

Apple iPhone 17 series (Pic Credit: X)
Apple iPhone 17 series (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 19, 2025 11:27:00 IST

At the Awe Dropping event on Tuesday, September 9, Apple announced the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone Air. Although the vanilla iPhone 17 is now marginally costlier than the one before it, the base model now has at least 256GB of onboard storage, which is twice what the iPhone 16 was able to offer.

The iPhone 17 brand will include the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone Air and they will be pre-orderable beginning September 12 and available in stores and online retailers on September 19 in India.

In this case, Apple has moderately raised the prices of all models within the iPhone 17 range. Vanilla iPhone 17 has a price of starting at Rs 82,900, whereas iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro max have a starting price of Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,49,900 respectively. The identical devices are however considerably cheaper in the United States.

How much does new iPhone 17 series cost in India?

iPhone 17: ₹82,900

iPhone 17 Pro: ₹1,34,900

iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹1,49,900

That is a better improvement than what was last year, although Apple has increased the base storage to 256GB.

How much does iPhone 17 series cost in other countries? 

Assuming that you exchange prices at September 2025 exchange rates, the Indians abroad can save a lot:

US: iPhone 17 at ₹70,500, Pro Max at ₹1,05,800

Dubai, UAE: iPhone 17 at ₹81,700, Pro Max at ₹1,22,500

UK: iPhone 17 at ₹87,900, Pro Max at ₹1,31,900

Vietnam: iPhone 17 at ₹1,28,800, Pro Max at ₹1,25,400

The US is still the most affordable destination. Dubai is in the middle -as compared to US it is more expensive but cheaper than India in most of the models.

Things to know when purchasing the iPhone 17 outside India

The foreign counterparts of iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone Air should not present any issues but there are some few considerations you have to give before purchasing outside India.

When buying the iPhone 17 in the US, you should remember that it will not have a physical SIM card reader, but only eSIM. As to the question, the Indian variant has a nano SIM card reader besides the eSIM support.

The other factor that needs to be remembered is that there are markets where retail carriers lock iPhones, and therefore, they might not be compatible with Indian SIM cards. With regard to the warranty, all iPhones are provided with a global warranty, and therefore, you need not bother sending the phone back to the country you bought it in as a means of claiming the warranty.

Top locations to purchase the iPhone 17 series at a reduced cost than India

The United States is still the cheapest market to get the iPhone 17, which is going at approximately Rs 70,500. followed by Canada, where the new iPhone is selling at Rs 72,500.

Although there is no reason to go to these countries simply to purchase the iPhone 17, you can request relatives, friends or family to purchase it and carry it with them to India.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are also the cheapest to purchase in the United States, where they can be bought at Rs 97,000 and Rs 105,800, respectively. 

Second in line is Canada, where iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max cost Rs 1,01,900 and Rs 1,14,400, respectively. To the curious, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro maxim cost are sold in Hong Kong at RS 1,04,000 and RS 1,12,800.

ALSO READ: iPhone 17 Series Launch: What Are The Best Low-Cost EMI Options Available? Check Cashback And Exchange Bonus Here

What Is The Cost Of Apple iPhone 17 Series In Dubai And US? Here’s How Much You Have To Pay As Compared To India

