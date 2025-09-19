iPhone 17 Series Launch: What Are The Best Low-Cost EMI Options Available? Check Cashback And Exchange Bonus Here

The new range of Apple iPhone 17, defined by iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Max, as well as the Indian market’s first-ever iPhone Air, will go on sale in India on September 19.

iPhone 17 launched amid mad rush

This week, thousands of people are poised to queue outside Apple retail outlets in India, as enthusiastic customers scramble to acquire the latest smartphone brands and products by the company, with pre-sales of the same already available online on September 12.

Apple has released three models of the iPhone 17 in addition to Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch SE 3 and AirPods Pro 3 earbuds.

The iPhone Air was the all-new phone that managed to steal the show at the ‘Awe Dropping’ event of the company last week. It is considered to be the thinnest iPhone to be produced by far, with a thickness of only 5.6mm.

Regarding the pricing, the iPhone 17(256GB) base model will cost 82,900. Its more luxurious siblings like the iPhone 17 Pro (256GB) and iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) have cost 1,34,900 and 1,49,900 respectively. In the meantime, the thinner iPhone Air starts at Rs 1,19,900.

However, where would one purchase these devices? Just like in earlier years, Apple stores in India will attract high foot traffic to its own stores as soon as the sales commence.

These outlets are in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune. The company is also set to open a new store in Noida and a second store in Mumbai sometime next year.

In addition to physical presence, Apple also offers iPhones online in its own online store, which was initially launched in India in 2020. iPhone 17 and iPhone Air are also likely to be sold in e-commerce and quick commerce platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon, Blinkit etc.

iPhone 17 authorised dealers and Best EMI Options

The new iPhone brand will also be sold both offline and online by the authorised Apple distributors like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and Ingram Micro India, among others. Check out the EMI plans, cashback instantly, and exchange deals on the iPhone 17 series, such as the iPhone Air.

Croma: Customers can now buy the new lineup starting September 19, in 574 Croma outlets in 206 cities or even online via its official site. It is also allowing pre-orders by the retailer. Further, Croma is also providing an instant discount of Rs 6,000 at time of payment and a six months no interest EMI option is also available as stated in its website. The details of the offers are not available yet on the iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max, and iPhone Air.

Ingram Micro India: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3 can be purchased through the system of Ingram Micro India. Pre-orders have already been launched. The retailer is providing free EMI up to 24 months for iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3.

It is also offering no-cost EMI on Apple Watch Ultra 3, Series 11, and SE 3 up to 16 months. Moreover, you will get up to Rs 7,000 iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air exchange bonus, and up to Rs 2,000 Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 exchange bonus, with all payment methods.

Vijay Sales: The retailer has already started taking pre-bookings of all models of iPhones 17, including ultra slim iPhone Air. Customers will receive an instant discount of 6,000 rupees on the 256GB iPhone 17, and 4,000 rupees off on the 2TB iPhone 17 model and both the Pro models.

The iPhone 17 begins at 24 months of Low-cost EMI of 4,471rs/month. The iPhone Air, on the other hand, includes an instant discount of 4,000 Rupees on credit cards of the SBI Bank and low-rate EMI to 5,348/month on a 24-month term.

This time the Apple has marginally raised the price of all models in the iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Pro is priced higher than the iphone 16 Pro in India yet higher than the markets such as the US and Dubai. iPhone 17 prices are available in the US and Dubai as well as Vietnam and other areas.

Lotus Electronics: The new brand of iPhone will be sold in the physical stores and online at the Lotus Electronics store since September 19. The newest AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3 will also be sold on the site. The company has announced it will provide attractive upgrades by offering launch deals, exchange deals and easy EMI options to upgrade.