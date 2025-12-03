LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Minor Boy's Body Discovered In Sealed Metal Box In Bareilly, Clueless Cops Begin Investigation

Minor Boy's Body Discovered In Sealed Metal Box In Bareilly, Clueless Cops Begin Investigation

A minor boy’s body was found stuffed in a metal box near Bareilly’s Nakatia bridge, sparking shock. Initial autopsy suggests a brutal killing. Police are probing kidnapping and possible occult angles, scanning CCTV and missing-child reports to identify the victim and trace those behind the savage crime.

Bareilly Shock: Minor Boy Found in Metal Box as Police Probe Brutal Murder With Occult Angle (Pc: Freepik representative)
Bareilly Shock: Minor Boy Found in Metal Box as Police Probe Brutal Murder With Occult Angle (Pc: Freepik representative)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 3, 2025 13:56:49 IST

Minor Boy’s Body Discovered In Sealed Metal Box In Bareilly, Clueless Cops Begin Investigation

The horrifying finding of a minor boy’s corpse stuffed in a metal box and discarded near the Nakatia river bridge on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway has left the people of Bareilly city in a state of disbelief and horror. The boy, who remains unidentified, was believed to be around 8 to 10 years old and was discovered after a community member noticed a strong smell coming from the container that had been placed among the shrubs of the area.

The preliminary autopsy is believed to indicate an extraordinarily savage murder that happened before the body was disposed of in the secluded location. The box’s contents which included a blanket and snacks are factors that have led the police to reason that the killer might have enticed the victim. In the meantime, a full-fledged investigation has been initiated to ascertain the victim’s identity and to hold accountable the persons responsible for this brutal act.

Bareilly Investigation Angles: Kidnapping, Occult

Police authorities have quickly set up several specialized teams to solve the case, investigating various leads. Investigators have begun to entertain occult-related activity as a possible motive for the murder due to the discovery of certain, left unmarked, and but suspicious items in the metal box. Nevertheless, the police are also investigating abduction and general murder in a gruesome way.

They think the treats discovered with the child were probably intended as bait to attract the little victim. First reports from the crime lab say the boy was very violently treated, and there are even some conflicting reports about the type of instrument used, be it blunt or sharp, but the final autopsy report is still pending to verify the exact cause and time of death.

Establishing Identity: Missing Persons Scrutiny

One of the main concerns of the police is the very important job of determining the boy’s identity. Due to the way the corpse was discovered, this is turning out to be a tough job. Police are checking all the missing-person reports that have been submitted in Bareilly and nearby districts, hoping to find a dead child that fits the description.

In addition, the police are looking really closely at the surveillance camera tapes from the areas near where the body was dumped on the highway as well as from other important places, trying to spot any cars or people who might have been involved in moving and discarding the metal box. 

The Bareilly police’s determination is unshakable, and officials are declaring that there will be harsh and quick measures taken to make the criminals responsible for this brutal act pay, thus giving the victim’s family, and the troubled community, some sort of justice and relief.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 1:56 PM IST
Minor Boy's Body Discovered In Sealed Metal Box In Bareilly, Clueless Cops Begin Investigation

Minor Boy's Body Discovered In Sealed Metal Box In Bareilly, Clueless Cops Begin Investigation

Minor Boy's Body Discovered In Sealed Metal Box In Bareilly, Clueless Cops Begin Investigation
Minor Boy’s Body Discovered In Sealed Metal Box In Bareilly, Clueless Cops Begin Investigation
Minor Boy’s Body Discovered In Sealed Metal Box In Bareilly, Clueless Cops Begin Investigation
Minor Boy’s Body Discovered In Sealed Metal Box In Bareilly, Clueless Cops Begin Investigation

