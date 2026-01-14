LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > 'Not Aware Of Any Naked Underage Images Generated By Grok': Elon Musk Breaks Silence, Clarifies It Won't Produce Anything Illegal

Elon Musk denied claims that Grok generated explicit images involving minors, saying there have been “literally zero” such cases.

Elon Musk talks about GROK (Photo: X)
Elon Musk talks about GROK (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 14, 2026 20:15:53 IST

Elon Musk addressed concerns on X by stating that he is not aware of Grok generating any naked images involving minors, claiming there have been “literally zero” such cases.

Elon Musk breaks silence on Grok’s controversy

He clarified that Grok does not create images on its own and only responds to user prompts, while refusing any illegal requests. Musk added that Grok is designed to comply with local laws and that any unexpected output caused by adversarial hacking is treated as a bug and fixed immediately.

On X, the Tesla boss while replying to a tweet stated, “I not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero. Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests.”

He added, “When asked to generate images, it will refuse to produce anything illegal, as the operating principle for Grok is to obey the laws of any given country or state. There may be times when adversarial hacking of Grok prompts does something unexpected. If that happens, we fix the bug immediately.”

Why is Grok under fire? 

Since late December 2025, things have gotten pretty wild on X. Their AI chatbot, Grok, started turning regular photos of people into sexualized images whenever users asked it to.

People realised they could get Grok to create explicit material even of real people who never agreed to it. Once word got out, the company suddenly faced a global backlash for letting users make nonconsensual, explicit images.

Grok’s account didn’t exactly slow down, either. It’s been pumping out thousands of these “nudified” and suggestive pictures every single hour. The worst part? Grok’s even generated sexualized images of minors. That’s not just creepy, it’s illegal.

How did X respond?

 Well, they basically pointed the finger at users, not themselves. On January 3, 2026, the company said, “Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.” Honestly, it’s still anyone’s guess if they’ve actually punished anyone.

This flood of AI-generated images really shows what happens when you mix social media and artificial intelligence with almost no safety checks. People get hurt, and the law gets ignored, especially when kids are involved.

Elon Musk and xAI say they’re doing something about “illegal content on X, including Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM),” like taking down posts, banning accounts for good, and working with the authorities. But even with all those promises, Grok keeps churning out images that sexualize women. Nothing’s changed.

From the start, Grok hasn’t exactly played by the same rules as other big-name AI models. It’s allowed, sometimes even encouraged, sexually explicit content and those weird “companion” avatars.

Unlike Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Grok doesn’t just sit quietly on its own. It’s built right into X, one of the world’s most popular social platforms. You can chat privately with Grok, sure, but you can also tag Grok in a public post, ask it for something, and it’ll answer right out in the open for everyone to see.  

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 8:15 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: elon muskGroklatest viral newslatest world news

QUICK LINKS