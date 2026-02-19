LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Rajasthan Shocker: Man Gives Beer And Cigarette To Small Child For Reel, Internet Says, 'This Is Disturbing And Unacceptable' – Watch

A shocking video from Rajasthan shows a man offering a cigarette and a canned drink, believed to be beer, to a small child for a social media reel. The clip quickly went viral and angered many people online.

Rajasthan Man Offers Cigarette And Beer To Child In Viral Reel (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 19, 2026 17:54:58 IST

A shocking video from Rajasthan has gone viral online showing a man encouraging a tiny child to drink beer and smoke a cigarette just for a reel. The short clip has angered people all over social media, with many calling it dangerous, wrong and criminal.

In the footage, a man from Rajasthan is casually sitting on his motorcycle with a small child beside him, the boy seems only three or four years old. The man drinks beer and puffs on a cigarette and then hands the same to the child. The toddler drinks from the can and even takes a puff of the cigarette. At one point he puts the cigarette to his mouth himself.

Rajasthan Viral Video Sparks Outrage

As per reports, the bike seen in the video has a Rajasthan licence plate (RJ25 SS 8392), suggesting the incident happened in the state. Many people believe the man did this solely to make a viral video.

Social media users quickly reacted with disgust and disbelief. One person wrote: “This is a shameful act and disturbing to watch children are not props or entertainment.” Commenters tagged Rajasthan Police and demanded strict legal action against the man.

Legal Trouble Likely Under Child Protection Laws

According to Indian child protection laws, giving intoxicating liquor, cigarettes or any addictive substances to a minor is a punishable offence. Under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, someone who gives alcohol or tobacco to a child could face up to seven years in prison and a fine of up to Rs 1,00,000 if convicted.

Critics also pointed out that even if this was only for social media, it still shows a deeply irresponsible mindset. One user on X wrote: “Children are not props if this video is verified, the man must face strict legal action.”

Public Demands Action

Experts and child safety advocates say this Rajasthan incident highlights a dangerous trend where some people are willing to put young lives at risk for short-lived online fame. Past viral clips have also shown minors in very harmful situations, including videos of children smoking or consuming alcohol in restaurants, which raised serious concerns about youth exposure to drugs and addictions.

So far, there has been no official response from Rajasthan Police on whether any investigation or arrests have been made. But many people are urging authorities to act fast and send a message that children’s safety must come before internet likes.

First published on: Feb 19, 2026 5:54 PM IST
Tags: latest newsregional newsviral news

Tags: latest newsregional newsviral news

