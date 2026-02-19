Who is Sunny Rajput? YouTuber Leaves Internet Stunned After Revealing Both Wives Are Pregnant At The Same Time

Social media is buzzing after YouTuber Sunny Rajput shared a video showing that both of his wives are pregnant at the same time. The video has shocked many people online and has become a hot topic on the internet because of how unusual the situation is.

Sunny Rajput is a content creator with more than 87,000 subscribers on YouTube and about 481,000 followers on Instagram. He makes videos with his family and posts them on social media.

Sunny Rajput Reveals Both Wives Pregnant

In the latest video, Sunny proudly revealed that both his wives, Roop Rajput and Mansi Rajput, are expecting babies together. He also showed how the two women are taking care of each other during their pregnancies. He called it a special and happy moment for his family.

He said that although it may seem surprising, both pregnancies are real and happening at the same time. The couple explained that Roop and Mansi are supporting each other and staying close as they go through this phase together.

Users Shocked And Trolling Sunny Rajput

Not everyone has reacted positively. Reports say that Many people on social media called Sunny Rajput out and trolled him, saying he was copying another famous YouTuber, Armaan Malik, who also has two wives and once had both of them pregnant at the same time. Some users wrote comments like “sharam karo” (have some shame) and others questioned how it was possible for both women to be pregnant together.

Some people said that Sunny was doing all of this just to get more views and popularity online. A few even mocked him, saying he could never be as big as Armaan Malik.

More About Sunny Rajput’s Life

Sunny Rajput also released a film on YouTube called ‘Truth of Two Wife’, where he talks about his life and how he came to marry both Roop and Mansi. The family often appears in his videos, which mix personal moments with entertainment content for followers.

The video has sparked debate online, and people are now curiously watching to see what happens next with Sunny Rajput and his family.

