Scary Video From Russia: 8-Year-Old Boy Tears Off A Pigeon’s Head, Continues Eating His Meal After Beheading The Bird, Explains Why He Did It

People in Nizhny Novgorod are still talking about a disturbing scene that happened recently. An eight-year-old boy, angry about sharing some grains he’d found, ripped the head off a pigeon right in front of everyone.

Witnesses say he didn’t hesitate when the bird got close, he just snapped and killed it with his bare hands. What really unsettled people, though, was how the boy just went back to eating, acting like nothing out of the ordinary had happened.

An 8-year-old boy in Nizhny Novgorod tore off a pigeon’s head — reportedly because he didn’t want to share the grains on the ground The kid continued eating after beheading the bird — witnesses are now calling for child welfare intervention Ozzy, is that you… pic.twitter.com/rmPx9NHRGU — RT (@RT_com) November 6, 2025

How did the Internet react?

One user commented, “Future psychopath serial killer,” while the other one sarcastically stated, “Totally not a psycho freak.”

The story blew up online, and now there’s a flood of outrage. People are demanding that child welfare officials step in. Neighbours and experts are both asking what’s going on in this kid’s life that he’d do something so violent.

A lot of folks are pushing for a psychological evaluation, hoping that some guidance now might stop anything worse from happening down the line.

