Home > Viral News > Too Drunk To Walk? Gurugram To Bangalore, New Year 2026 After-Parties Go Wild | Memes Take Internet By Storm

New Year 2026: A flood of viral videos from New Year 2026 after-parties across major Indian cities, notably Gurugram and Bengaluru has taken social media by storm, sparking widespread debate, humour and concern in equal measure.

Too Drunk To Walk? Gurugram To Bangalore, New Year 2026 After-Parties Go Wild | Memes Take Internet By Storm (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)
Too Drunk To Walk? Gurugram To Bangalore, New Year 2026 After-Parties Go Wild | Memes Take Internet By Storm (Picture Credits: X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 1, 2026 15:39:35 IST

New Year 2026: A flood of viral videos from New Year 2026 after-parties across major Indian cities, notably Gurugram and Bengaluru has taken social media by storm, sparking widespread debate, humour and concern in equal measure.

Clips showing partygoers struggling to walk, being assisted by friends, or sitting on pavements outside pubs and clubs quickly spread across platforms, with memes and reactions pouring in through the night and into New Year’s Day.

Viral Clips Trigger Meme Frenzy

Several short videos circulating online captured scenes outside popular nightlife hubs, where visibly intoxicated revellers were seen staggering, laughing or lying down after late-night celebrations. Social media users were quick to turn these moments into memes, with captions like “Too drunk to walk?” trending across platforms.

From Gurugram’s bustling Cyber Hub areas to Bengaluru’s party districts, the visuals became a talking point, with users sharing jokes, reels and reaction posts that amplified the virality.

As the memes continue to circulate, the viral after-party videos have become one of the most talked-about by-products of New Year 2026 celebrations.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 3:39 PM IST
