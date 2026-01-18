LIVE TV
Trump Invites Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Join New Board of Peace For Gaza A Day After Asking Nations To Donate At Least $1 Billion For Extended Membership

Pakistan said President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join the Board of Peace for Gaza as part of the second phase of the US peace plan.

Trump Invites Pakistan PM Sharif To Join Gaza Board Of Peace (PHOTO: X)
Trump Invites Pakistan PM Sharif To Join Gaza Board Of Peace (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 18, 2026 19:46:41 IST

On Sunday, Pakistan announced that President Donald Trump invited Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to join the Board of Peace for Gaza.

Trump invites PM Sharif to join Board of Peace for Gaza

A couple of days earlier, the White House had put out a list of people named to the founding Executive Board as the country moved into the second phase of Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza. Trump himself has already taken the chair of the Board.

When reporters asked about it, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi confirmed the news. “The Prime Minister of Pakistan has received the invitation from the President of the United States to join the Board of Peace on Gaza,” Andrabi said.

He added that Pakistan plans to stay involved with international efforts for peace and security in Gaza, aiming for a lasting solution for Palestine in line with United Nations resolutions. He didn’t share any more details.

According to the White House, the Board of Peace brings together leaders with backgrounds in diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy. About 60 heads of state, including leaders from Turkiye, Egypt, Argentina, Indonesia, Italy, Morocco, the UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia, have been invited to join.

Some familiar names are also on the panel: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump’s senior negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

Trump’s new Board of Peace

The Trump administration wants countries that hope to join his new Board of Peace to put up at least $1 billion. That’s the minimum buy-in for a permanent seat.

A draft charter, which Bloomberg got a look at, lays out the basics. President Trump would kick things off as the first chairman. He’d get to decide who’s invited to join. When it comes to making decisions, each country gets one vote, but the chairman Trump has the final say on everything.

Here’s what the draft says: “Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter’s entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman.

The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter’s entry into force.” So, if you show up with a billion dollars in that first year, the usual time limits don’t apply.

Not everyone’s happy about this. Critics think Trump’s trying to set up a rival to the United Nations—a group he’s never been shy about criticizing.

According to the charter, the board is “an international organisation that seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict.” It becomes official once three countries sign on.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 7:46 PM IST
Trump Invites Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Join New Board of Peace For Gaza A Day After Asking Nations To Donate At Least $1 Billion For Extended Membership

QUICK LINKS