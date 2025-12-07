LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Viral MMS Pushes Sofik SK Into Spotlight, Gains 500k Followers On Instagram

Sofik SK’s Instagram account has, contrary to the negative publicity, gained even more followers surpassing the 500,000 mark as diverse groups of onlookers, fans, and critics are heading to his account.

(Photo: IG/ Sofik SK)
(Photo: IG/ Sofik SK)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 7, 2025 13:21:27 IST

Last month, a private video claimed to be of Sofik SK and his girlfriend Dustu Sonali, went viral, causing a loud uproar and disbelief over the social media sites. The duo, who recorded their video more than a year ago, said that the clip leaked was actually the one taken earlier and that they had no idea about it coming out. Sofik alleges that the ex friend, who was really close to them, leaked the video. This person was in fact the one who had access to their phones during the shoot and was also the one who used the footage later to blackmail them. 

Sofik SK’s Instgram Followers Take A Hit To 500K 

Sofik SK was very quick to respond to the uproar with a tearful apology saying he was a different person now and he pleaded with his fans to not share the video. On the other hand, Sonali was sharing how she had been affected by the leak personally, accusing the leak of killing her and even going to the extent of saying that she has been feeling so bad that she might even commit suicide. She is taking legal action against the suspected person, and cops are said to be investigating the matter. 

Sofik SK’s Instagram account has, contrary to the negative publicity, gained even more followers surpassing the 500,000 mark as diverse groups of onlookers, fans, and critics are heading to his account. He has also during this time put up a couple of new videos, among them a dance reel and a serious clip accompanied by a sad Bengali song, getting mixed responses. While some fans have come forward with messages of support and have urged others to respect his privacy, others have criticized him for coming back to social media so quickly, calling it insensitivity and questioning whether this is a damage control tactic.

Also Read: 19 Minutes Viral Video Original Link In Demand: Why People Become Crazy Behind The Leaked Sex Tapes, Know Psychology Behind Such Behavior

QUICK LINKS