Viral Video: 'Indian' Man Dips Feet in London's Thames River, Sparks Online Debate, Watch

In the video, the man can be seen dipping his feet into the river. However, the video has left viewers divided, with many questioning the man’s identity and the authenticity of the clip.

Man Seen Washing Feet in London’s Thames River (X/@wtf_praveen)
Man Seen Washing Feet in London’s Thames River (X/@wtf_praveen)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 15, 2025 20:25:31 IST

A video showing a man, described as an “Indian,” washing his feet in London’s River Thames has gone viral on social media, sparking a heated debate online. The clip, shared widely across platforms, was posted on X by a user named Praveen with the caption, “Indian man seen washing feet in London’s Thames River. People angry. Why are Indians doing this type of stupidity?”

In the video, the man can be seen dipping his feet into the river. However, the video has left viewers divided, with many questioning the man’s identity and the authenticity of the clip. NewsX could not independently verify the video.

While some social media users criticised the man’s actions and raised concerns about civic sense, others argued that he may not even be Indian. Comments highlighted different perspectives on the situation. One user wrote, “What should we do with that water now?” Another asked, “Where is civic sense?” Meanwhile, some users defended the man, suggesting he might simply be dipping his feet to feel the water, much like anyone else might do.

Several users also pointed out that dipping feet in rivers or water bodies is part of traditions in some cultures. “It’s a tradition to wet your feet in water bodies like rivers and oceans. If a white or American person had done it, no one would have commented,” one comment read. Another user stated, “He can be Pakistani, Lankan, Bangladeshi… all browns are not Indian.”

One user said, “He is not throwing garbage. He is not bathing. He may be new there. He saw a staircase down and wanted to experience it. Maybe put barricades or a board if it’s not allowed. I’ve seen foreigners dipping their feet in rivers and fountains.”

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 8:25 PM IST
