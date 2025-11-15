LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk bihar election results 2025 bihar news children fall ill Jammu Kashmir Nowgam Blast Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order csk
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Was The ‘Hindu’ Hero On A Moving Auto Saving A Girl From Knife-Wielding Attackers? Truth Behind Viral Video

Was The ‘Hindu’ Hero On A Moving Auto Saving A Girl From Knife-Wielding Attackers? Truth Behind Viral Video

A viral video claiming a ‘Hindu’ man clung to a moving auto to save a girl from knife-wielding attackers is false. Fact-checks confirm it’s a scripted stunt video with actors. Religious angles were added later to spark emotions and spread misinformation.

viral video claiming a ‘Hindu’ man clung to a moving auto to save a girl from knife-wielding (Pc: X)
viral video claiming a ‘Hindu’ man clung to a moving auto to save a girl from knife-wielding (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: November 15, 2025 16:16:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Was The ‘Hindu’ Hero On A Moving Auto Saving A Girl From Knife-Wielding Attackers? Truth Behind Viral Video

A dramatic video, said to be a man, has been going around the internet as its main character who, as some stories describe, is “Hindu,” hanging dangerously on the side of a speeding auto-rickshaw. The claim made is that he was doing this to save a girl from the attackers who were following them on a motorcycle and wielding knives.

The intensity of the scene the great speed, the supposed danger, and the claimed heroism has made the video a viral phenomenon especially in the social media where narratives about inter-group conflict or dramatic rescues are usually amplified. The strong emotional appeal has caused rapid and uncritical sharing often with communal overtones where the man’s religious identity has been emphasized.

Staged ‘Rescue’ and Production Context

After thorough analysis and research, the reality of this very video, which has been so much talked about, is very different from what was thought and totally staged. The clip does not depict a true act of bravery or a real scenario of crime being averted. Rather, it has been acknowledged to be a fictional short-film or a cinematic skit made for fun, which is often called a “viral stunt video.”



The production teams use high production values, dramatic camera angles, and captivating, though untrue, stories to attract views and subscribers on social media platforms like YouTube or TikTok.

Dissecting the Viral Fiction

The performance aspect of the story is illustrated by the following key facts: the main characters – the man holding on to the car and the “attackers” – are not real aggressors or victims; they are just the actors who play the scene. The knife-wielding assailants and the girl in danger come straight out of the script that was made for maximum tension.

Moreover, portraying the rescuer as a ‘Hindu’ man is a deliberate narrative technique employed by the video disseminators who may not be the original producers to give the fiction a religiously specific, usually controversial, aspect that invites engagement yet misrepresents the actual content.

Fact-checking organizations have always regarded this occurrence as a fiction piece, thus advising people to verify the source before passing along anything that might incite social unrest based on a fabricated scenario.

Also Read: Rishikesh Tragedy Caught On Video: Bungee Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Man Fights For Life Saying ‘Even Worse… My Insurance Won’t Cover It’

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 4:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hindu man claimstaged stunt

RELATED News

‘No Starbucks,’ Says Zohran Mamdani, Sparking Online Roast Asking ‘Who Wants Overpriced, Overrated Coffee Anymore?’ From The Crowd

Rishikesh Tragedy Caught On Video: Bungee Rope Snaps Mid-Air, Man Fights For Life Saying ‘Even Worse… My Insurance Won’t Cover It’

WATCH: “I Don’t Care” Jimmy Wales Walks Out In Under A Minute After Host Questions His ‘Founder’ Title; Video Goes Viral

Lady Driver’s Minor Mishap Near Bengaluru Metro Sparks One-Kilometre Snarl, Triggering Chaos Caught On Camera In Dramatic Footage

Hostel Horror In Telangana: Drunk Watchman Caught Sleeping With His Foot Inside Rice Pot, This Is What College Students Did Next

LATEST NEWS

Neel Jogani Launches His Debut Book ‘AI for Everyone’ – A Friendly Guide Bringing Artificial Intelligence Into Daily Life

Adolf Hitler’s Penis Size Was Less Than 2 Inches, Had Just One Testicle, New DNA Analysis Reveals Shocking Details

Pavasiya family’s unique initiative brings joy to orphaned children on Children’s Day

Edvia: An AI-Driven Platform Built Specifically for Students

5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Spirit Medium in India

CLEAR Premium Water and Radisson Blu New Delhi – Dwarka Announce a First-of-Its-Kind Exclusive rPET Partnership in Hospitality

First Tej Pratap Yadav, Now Rohini Acharya: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Family Feud Deepens As RJD Faces Fresh Crisis After Bihar Election Results

Who Is Rohini Acharya? RJD Chief Lalu Prasad’s Daughter Who Donated Kidney To Him, ‘Disowns’ Family, Know Her Husband & Net Worth

Madam Sarpanch out on Ultra Play OTT: Kishor Kadam and Devika Daftardar’s much-awaited web series is now streaming

CJI-Designate Justice Surya Kant: High Courts Need To Act As ‘Local Guardians Of Constitutional Rights’

Was The ‘Hindu’ Hero On A Moving Auto Saving A Girl From Knife-Wielding Attackers? Truth Behind Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Was The ‘Hindu’ Hero On A Moving Auto Saving A Girl From Knife-Wielding Attackers? Truth Behind Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Was The ‘Hindu’ Hero On A Moving Auto Saving A Girl From Knife-Wielding Attackers? Truth Behind Viral Video
Was The ‘Hindu’ Hero On A Moving Auto Saving A Girl From Knife-Wielding Attackers? Truth Behind Viral Video
Was The ‘Hindu’ Hero On A Moving Auto Saving A Girl From Knife-Wielding Attackers? Truth Behind Viral Video
Was The ‘Hindu’ Hero On A Moving Auto Saving A Girl From Knife-Wielding Attackers? Truth Behind Viral Video

QUICK LINKS