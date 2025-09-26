An online prankster has managed to outsmart his would-be digital deceivers into thinking that his mother was going to believe quickly-the advanced language model, ChatGPT, as his new articulate girlfriend-who would probably take more time to believe in him. This unsolicited poster would write on an online forum about the mother, their engaging innocence against an intricately fabricated romance.

He instructed this language model to emit warm but formal messages meant to sound like one trying to make a good first impression. She reportedly started sharing daily updates and even offering parental advice to the invisible AI, believing that her son had found a nice girl at last.

The Art of AI Deception

Prank-worthy success hinged on the fine-tuning of chatbot responses to provide specific prompts, ensuring that “she” (ChatGPT) was always the same charming persona. For instance, when asked about her job, mom received a cleverly vague yet articulate response about “data synthesis and communication protocols,” which she took for something high-level and serious.







This goes to show how conversational AI can easily pass the Turing Test in informal settings and that much the more if the observer is emotionally involved. The mother’s genuine belief became the ultimate test of the AI’s resource to produce plausible human-like text.

Parental Acceptance of a Digital Partner

Parental longing and the changing terrain of relationships are issues studied by their reaction of the mother’s behavior. The immediate acceptance factor comes in when she shows eagerness to boast this seemingly perfect, eloquent partner for reasons best known to her. A part of the mother’s impressions of the AI was its usage of perfect grammar devoid of slang, which she termed speaking to “good upbringing.” The situation becomes a joke when mother starts discussing meeting arrangements, and then the son swiftly gets a plan for the intended break-up.

It’s a light but poignant story on how easy people become when they see the genuineness of technology and decently naive of a parent wanting their child to be happy no matter what the effects of such happiness are through the partner, real or virtual.

