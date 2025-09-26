LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp barron trump Anantpur School donald trump leh-violence amazon-mx-player Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It

Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It

A prankster convinced his mom that ChatGPT was his new girlfriend, sending formal, charming AI messages daily. The mom believed it completely, even planning a meeting! The internet is loving this hilarious mix of AI deception, parental innocence, and a son’s genius prank.

Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His Perfect Girlfriend (Pc: Instagram)
Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His Perfect Girlfriend (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 26, 2025 15:45:17 IST

An online prankster has managed to outsmart his would-be digital deceivers into thinking that his mother was going to believe quickly-the advanced language model, ChatGPT, as his new articulate girlfriend-who would probably take more time to believe in him. This unsolicited poster would write on an online forum about the mother, their engaging innocence against an intricately fabricated romance.

He instructed this language model to emit warm but formal messages meant to sound like one trying to make a good first impression. She reportedly started sharing daily updates and even offering parental advice to the invisible AI, believing that her son had found a nice girl at last.

The Art of AI Deception

Prank-worthy success hinged on the fine-tuning of chatbot responses to provide specific prompts, ensuring that “she” (ChatGPT) was always the same charming persona. For instance, when asked about her job, mom received a cleverly vague yet articulate response about “data synthesis and communication protocols,” which she took for something high-level and serious.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pahadi Eja (@pahadi_eja)



This goes to show how conversational AI can easily pass the Turing Test in informal settings and that much the more if the observer is emotionally involved. The mother’s genuine belief became the ultimate test of the AI’s resource to produce plausible human-like text.

Parental Acceptance of a Digital Partner

Parental longing and the changing terrain of relationships are issues studied by their reaction of the mother’s behavior. The immediate acceptance factor comes in when she shows eagerness to boast this seemingly perfect, eloquent partner for reasons best known to her. A part of the mother’s impressions of the AI was its usage of perfect grammar devoid of slang, which she termed speaking to “good upbringing.” The situation becomes a joke when mother starts discussing meeting arrangements, and then the son swiftly gets a plan for the intended break-up.

It’s a light but poignant story on how easy people become when they see the genuineness of technology and decently naive of a parent wanting their child to be happy no matter what the effects of such happiness are through the partner, real or virtual.

Also Read: Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case

Tags: AI prankChatGPT girlfriendviral video

RELATED News

Watch: Zubeen Garg Once Revealed: I Am Into Drinks, Arijit Singh Is Into ‘GANJA’, Late Singer Hated ‘Dhuaan’
Viral Video: Ashneer Grover Teases Bigg Boss Wildcard Entry, ‘Haha, Salman Bhai Se Pooch Lo!’
Andhra Pradesh Chilling CCTV Footage: Toddler Chases Cat, Slips, Dies After Falling Into Boiling Pot Of Milk
Bengaluru Woman Brutally Beaten On Pavement; Shopkeeper and Employee Jailed In Shocking Viral Video Case
Real Life Money Heist In California? 25 Robbers Arrive In Six Cars To Break Into Store, Take Out Guns, Steal $1 Million Worth Jewelry

LATEST NEWS

IND Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 6: Head To Head Record Of India Vs Sri Lanka
Han So-hee boyfriend, dating rumors and personal life details
Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It
Timothée Chalamet’s Upcoming Role Everyone Is Talking About
Breaking: Sonam Wangchuk Arrested By Leh Police
Praveg Launches Praveg Adalaj Theme Park – A Landmark Destination for Premium Events
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Witnesses a Major Meltdown! Sensex DOWN 700 Points, Nifty Below 24,700, All Sectors in RED
Jee Mains Exam 2026: Check Session 1 & 2 Expected Schedule Based on CBSE Time Table
‘Want to Keep India Leading’: Praveen Kumar Prepares for World Para Athletics Championship 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: iPhone Price Drops To Rs.43,900, Deals Sparks Upto 40% Discount Before Diwali
Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It
Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It
Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It
Viral Video: Man Tricks Mom Into Believing ChatGPT Is His New Girlfriend, Aunty Falls For It

QUICK LINKS