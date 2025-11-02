LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Viral Video of Rs 21 Crore Buffalo’s Death at Pushkar Fair Raises Serious Animal Welfare Concerns

A buffalo worth ₹21 crore died suddenly at the Pushkar Animal Fair in Rajasthan, sparking outrage after a viral video showed the incident. Animal rights activists accused organizers of negligence and demanded stricter welfare regulations.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 2, 2025 14:53:21 IST

The famous Pushkar Animal Fair in Rajasthan recently experienced one of its sad moments when a buffalo worth Rs 21 crore died suddenly. Being one of the costliest cattle in the fair, it was one of the main attractions and drew massive attention among both visitors and traders. Despite efforts by on-site veterinary professionals, the health of the animal went beyond recovery.

Viral Video & Public Outrage

This video of the buffalo’s death went viral in a few seconds across all social media platforms, which drew widespread condemnation and outrage. Animal rights activists and members of the general public had issued statements that the incident was a grave example of animal cruelty in the name of profits. Many of them blamed caretakers and organizers for not treating them well or for mistreatment, alleging usage of excessive performance. Hence, it is enhancing hormones and antibiotics, which might have contributed to the untimely death of the buffalo.

Glitzy Livestock Business at Pushkar Fair 

The Pushkar Fair is held worldwide for the trade in high-value camels, horses, and buffaloes, and at times, some of them have had value in crores. This year, many expensive cattle were on display, including a Rs-23 crore buffalo named “Anmol” and a Rs-15 crore horse called “Shahbaz”. But the death of the Rs 21 crore buffalo eclipsed the festivity and elicited ethical questions regarding animal welfare. Calls for Stricter Regulations The incident has spurred calls for stricter regulations and better monitoring of animal welfare in such fairs. Many emphasize the need to weigh the business aspects of the trade of livestock against humane treatment to avoid further cruelty under commercial pressures. This tragic event has cast a long shadow over this famous livestock fair, urging organizers and authorities to rethink their animal care policies.

First published on: Nov 2, 2025 2:53 PM IST
Tags: animal crueltyanimal rights outrageanimal welfarebuffalo deathlivestock tradePushkar Animal Fair 2025Pushkar FairRajasthan newsRs 21 crore buffaloviral video

