Watch: SBI Staff, Customers In Odisha Use Ladder To Enter Branch After Staircase Demolition, Video Goes Viral

A strange scene was witnessed at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Charampa Bazar, Bhadrak, Odisha, after the bank’s staircase was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive. With no proper entrance left, customers were forced to climb a ladder placed on the back of a tractor to enter the bank. This temporary access point was arranged soon after the demolition.

The local administration had launched an encroachment removal drive four days ago, covering areas from Charampa Bazaar to the Bhadrak Railway Station. During the operation, several structures, including shops and houses, were demolished. A part of the SBI building, including the front portion and the stairs, was also removed. Officials said the demolished part was allegedly built on encroached land.

This can happen only in INDIA❗️ Anti-encroachment drive demolished the SBI bank branch’s staircase in Bhadrak (Odisha). Employees & Customers are accessing the Bank through ladder which is placed over tractor-trolley to access the bank😂 https://t.co/CwlxcPYR0o pic.twitter.com/sV3DzQkIU2 — Bhakt Prahlad🚩 (@RakeshKishore_l) November 25, 2025

Authorities had reportedly made announcements through microphones, giving people two days’ time to vacate the encroached areas. Many shopkeepers moved out on their own, while others had their structures cleared by the administration.

According to reports, the bank and the building owner had received several notices earlier regarding the encroachment but no action was taken. The demolition was carried out in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the Tehsildar, and other senior officials.

After the staircase was removed, the bank immediately arranged a ladder mounted on a tractor so that employees and customers could climb to the first floor where the branch operates. Videos showing people carefully climbing the ladder soon went viral on social media, drawing criticism and highlighting the difficulties faced by customers, especially those needing urgent services.

Reports state that all bank staff and customers who needed to visit the branch had no option but to use the makeshift ladder arrangement. The incident also raised concerns about safety and accessibility, with many questioning how a public bank could function in such a situation.

