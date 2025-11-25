LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Watch: SBI Staff, Customers In Odisha Use Ladder To Enter Branch After Staircase Demolition, Video Goes Viral

Watch: SBI Staff, Customers In Odisha Use Ladder To Enter Branch After Staircase Demolition, Video Goes Viral

With no proper entrance left, customers were forced to climb a ladder placed on the back of a tractor to enter the bank. This temporary access point was arranged soon after the demolition.

SBI Staff, Customers Use Ladder To Enter Odisha Branch. (Screengrab: X)
SBI Staff, Customers Use Ladder To Enter Odisha Branch. (Screengrab: X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 25, 2025 15:52:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: SBI Staff, Customers In Odisha Use Ladder To Enter Branch After Staircase Demolition, Video Goes Viral

A strange scene was witnessed at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Charampa Bazar, Bhadrak, Odisha, after the bank’s staircase was demolished during an anti-encroachment drive. With no proper entrance left, customers were forced to climb a ladder placed on the back of a tractor to enter the bank. This temporary access point was arranged soon after the demolition.

The local administration had launched an encroachment removal drive four days ago, covering areas from Charampa Bazaar to the Bhadrak Railway Station. During the operation, several structures, including shops and houses, were demolished. A part of the SBI building, including the front portion and the stairs, was also removed. Officials said the demolished part was allegedly built on encroached land.

Authorities had reportedly made announcements through microphones, giving people two days’ time to vacate the encroached areas. Many shopkeepers moved out on their own, while others had their structures cleared by the administration.

According to reports, the bank and the building owner had received several notices earlier regarding the encroachment but no action was taken. The demolition was carried out in the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, the Tehsildar, and other senior officials.

After the staircase was removed, the bank immediately arranged a ladder mounted on a tractor so that employees and customers could climb to the first floor where the branch operates. Videos showing people carefully climbing the ladder soon went viral on social media, drawing criticism and highlighting the difficulties faced by customers, especially those needing urgent services.

Reports state that all bank staff and customers who needed to visit the branch had no option but to use the makeshift ladder arrangement. The incident also raised concerns about safety and accessibility, with many questioning how a public bank could function in such a situation.

ALSO READ: 75-Year-Old Dadi’s Epic Headflip Stuns Wedding Crowd: ‘Lagta Hai Kisi Ne Cold Drink Bola Aur Energy Double Ho Gayi!’, WATCH

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: sbiviral video

RELATED News

India Vs SA Day 4: Marco Jansen Gets Yashasvi Jaiswal Again, Young Opener Disappointed After He Gets Dismissed For 13 in 20 balls, Fans Say, ‘Bro Is Traumatized’

75-Year-Old Dadi’s Epic Headflip Stuns Wedding Crowd: ‘Lagta Hai Kisi Ne Cold Drink Bola Aur Energy Double Ho Gayi!’, WATCH

Baba Vanga’s Chilling Prediction For 2026 Sparks Big Worry, Predicts ‘Disappearance’ Of This Continent

Why Are Gen Zs Choosing ‘Digital Detox’ Vacations? The Surprising Trend Redefining Escapes, Wellness, And Real-World Connection

‘Eyes Burning, Can’t Work’: Gen Z Employee’s Bold Message Stuns Delhi Boss, Internet Calls It Refreshing Honesty

LATEST NEWS

China Issues Big Statement, Denies Harassing Arunachal Woman At Shanghai Airport, Says Officials Acted According To…

iPhone 16 Black Friday Deal: Grab Your Brand New Phone for Under ₹40,000 at Croma!

Virat Kohli Waves To Fans, Clicks Selfies At Mumbai Airport Before India vs South Africa ODIs Clash

Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

Who Is Pawan Thakur? Dubai-Based Narcotics Mastermind Caught As Rs 2,500-Crore Drug Web Crumbles, India Awaits His Deportation

MIT University Sikkim Admission Guide: Build Your Future with Advanced Courses

Chhattisgarh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Student Hangs Herself In School, Note Alleges Sexual Harassment By Principal

IMTS Institute Tops the List by Defeating 99 Institutes, Winning India’s No. 1 Distance Education Award 2024

‘Zubeen Garg’s Death Is Murder, Plain And Simple’ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Explosive Statement

What Is Kovidara Tree? Sacred Symbol On ‘Dharma Dhwaj’ Hoisted By PM Modi In Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Watch: SBI Staff, Customers In Odisha Use Ladder To Enter Branch After Staircase Demolition, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: SBI Staff, Customers In Odisha Use Ladder To Enter Branch After Staircase Demolition, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: SBI Staff, Customers In Odisha Use Ladder To Enter Branch After Staircase Demolition, Video Goes Viral
Watch: SBI Staff, Customers In Odisha Use Ladder To Enter Branch After Staircase Demolition, Video Goes Viral
Watch: SBI Staff, Customers In Odisha Use Ladder To Enter Branch After Staircase Demolition, Video Goes Viral
Watch: SBI Staff, Customers In Odisha Use Ladder To Enter Branch After Staircase Demolition, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS