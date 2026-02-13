What Is ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project? Viral Video Of Shanghai Road Swallowed By Giant Sinkhole Raises Questions Over China’s Infrastructure; Here’s What We Know

Massive Shanghai Sinkhole: A shocking CCTV video from Shanghai has gone viral after capturing the moment a massive sinkhole suddenly swallowed a section of a busy road. The dramatic footage shows vehicles and large chunks of pavement collapsing into a deep crater within seconds, sending pedestrians scrambling for safety.

The incident has reignited debate over construction standards and urban planning in China, particularly concerns linked to so-called “tofu-dreg” projects.

Viral Footage Shows Road Collapse In Seconds

The sinkhole reportedly opened up on a major roadway in Shanghai, with security cameras recording the terrifying sequence. The surface of the road cracked without warning before caving in, forming a wide and deep cavity. Debris and nearby materials were seen tumbling into the void as onlookers fled the area.

A massive sinkhole suddenly opens up in Shanghai, swallowing a huge chunk of the road. China’s famous ‘tofu-dreg’ infrastructure strikes again built fast, collapses faster! pic.twitter.com/0pXBnqnTIB — Being Political (@BeingPolitical1) February 12, 2026

While authorities have yet to release detailed findings on the exact cause, the visuals have sparked widespread discussion online about the durability of infrastructure in rapidly expanding urban centres.

What Does ‘Tofu-Dreg’ Project Mean?

The term “tofu-dreg project” is commonly used in China to describe poorly constructed buildings or infrastructure that are vulnerable to structural failure. The phrase compares substandard construction to tofu residue, soft, crumbly, and fragile.

The label has previously surfaced in public discourse following reports of collapsed buildings, faulty roads, and other structural issues allegedly linked to rushed construction or compromised quality standards.

Urban Subsidence: A Growing National Concern

The Shanghai sinkhole incident also comes amid broader warnings about land subsidence across China. Research published in the journal Science indicates that a significant portion of the country’s urban land is gradually sinking each year.

Experts attribute this trend to factors such as excessive groundwater extraction and the immense weight of high-rise buildings in densely populated cities. Subsidence has already led to substantial economic losses annually and poses long-term risks to infrastructure stability.

Researchers caution that continued sinking, especially in coastal urban areas, could increase flooding threats in the coming decades, particularly in the context of climate change.

