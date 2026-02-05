Who Is Pakistani National Arslan Naseer? YouTuber Issues Violent Threats To ICC, BCCI Amid PCB’s T20 World Cup Drama

A fresh controversy has gripped the cricket fraternity after Pakistani content creator Arslan Naseer posted a video that included violent remarks directed at the International Cricket Council (ICC) and sharp criticism of Indian cricket authorities.

The video surfaced as tensions rose over Pakistan’s stated decision to boycott the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 fixture.

Who is Arslan Naseer?

Arslan Naseer is a Pakistani actor, writer, and YouTuber known for blending satire, pop culture, and cricket commentary on his channel, CBA Arslan Naseer.

He previously worked as a scriptwriter on the animated series Burka Avenger and has appeared in Pakistani television projects. His online content typically revolves around humor and commentary, which has helped him build a sizable digital following.

Pakistani YouTuber Arsalan Naseer: 'Our people would blast the ICC office if it were in India. Jay Shah & ICC safe only coz it's in Dubai.'







What Happened in the Video?

In a 15-minute upload presented as comedic cricket commentary, Naseer’s tone shifted into aggression. During the video, he referenced the ICC’s headquarters in Dubai and made a remark suggesting that the body was “safe” because it was not located in India, implying that it could otherwise face violence.

He also criticized the BCCI, ICC leadership, and made personal comments about Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and ICC Chairman Jay Shah. The remarks quickly circulated on social media, prompting outrage and calls for action.

The Asia Cup Handshake Dispute

Part of Naseer’s frustration in the video appeared linked to the Asia Cup handshake episode, where Indian players declined the customary post-match handshake with Pakistan’s team in protest after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The tension reportedly continued during the trophy presentation, where India did not receive the cup from ACC chief and PCB president Mohsin Naqvi, adding to the diplomatic strain around the tournament.

PCB Boycott and ICC Concerns

The video emerged as the ICC and PCB were engaged in discussions over Pakistan’s position on the February 15 T20 World Cup match scheduled in Colombo. A potential boycott of such a high-profile fixture carries commercial and logistical consequences for the tournament, making the timing of the remarks particularly sensitive.

Given the charged history of India-Pakistan cricket ties, the video has led to demands for stricter moderation and possible legal review. Analysts note that rhetoric invoking violence, even in a satirical context, risks inflaming public sentiment and crossing acceptable boundaries in sports discourse.

