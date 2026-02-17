LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Woman Doctor Pulls Off 30-Minute CPR, Revives Nearly Gone Female Patient In Heart-Stopping Case | Watch

Woman Doctor Pulls Off 30-Minute CPR, Revives Nearly Gone Female Patient In Heart-Stopping Case | Watch

A female doctor defied odds, performing 30 minutes of continuous CPR on a collapsed patient in cardiac arrest. Her exceptional endurance and adherence to advanced life support protocols restored the patient’s heartbeat, demonstrating extraordinary medical persistence and a rare recovery.

Woman Doctor Performs 30-Minute CPR, Achieves Miraculous Patient Recovery
Woman Doctor Performs 30-Minute CPR, Achieves Miraculous Patient Recovery

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 17, 2026 15:51:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Doctor Pulls Off 30-Minute CPR, Revives Nearly Gone Female Patient In Heart-Stopping Case | Watch

The female doctor showed her medical endurance when she brought her patient back to life after thirty minutes of cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

The female patient suffered a sudden collapse, which resulted in her entering cardiac arrest because her heartbeat stopped and she developed no detectable pulse.

The doctor kept performing chest compressions together with life-saving measures because he believed that the battle continued despite standard protocols, which showed no hope after twenty minutes.

The patient achieved a rare medical recovery when her heart returned to sinus rhythm because she refused to give up despite facing overwhelming obstacles.



Cardiovascular Resuscitation Excellence

The successful outcome of this intervention demonstrates that emergency departments need to achieve cardiovascular resuscitation standards because they serve as essential medical facilities.

The physician delivered exceptional compressions throughout the thirty-minute period, which allowed oxygenated blood to reach the brain during the heart’s cessation of function.

The doctor performed chest compressions for almost 30 minutes, according to the video posts, which described his work as a challenging and demanding physical task to save a patient who was reportedly dying.

The doctor established a connection between death and miraculous recovery through his dedication to following advanced cardiac life support (ACLS) procedures while he continued his medical work without taking breaks.

Emergency Medical Persistence

The case study establishes a complete examination of emergency medical persistence, which extends beyond established time limits for “prolonged CPR.” Modern medical data increasingly demonstrate that extended resuscitation efforts lead to positive neurological results when conducted by highly skilled practitioners.

The doctor decided to continue treatment beyond thirty minutes because he understood patient physiology and wanted to provide complete medical treatment.

The patient continues to exist because two factors operate: modern medical technology and a dedicated professional who fought to extend life through his battle for each additional minute of time. Although the video is available on social media, NewsX could not independently verify its authenticity

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 3:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cardiac arrestCPRemergency medicinefemale doctor

Woman Doctor Pulls Off 30-Minute CPR, Revives Nearly Gone Female Patient In Heart-Stopping Case | Watch

QUICK LINKS