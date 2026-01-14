Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch

Ankur Thakur, a Zomato delivery partner, was hungry in the middle of the night, and thus, he staged a video that, though initially not meant for the public, stirred the debate. The entire incident unfolded at 2:30 am following a dispute regarding the food delivery location.

Thakur told the customer to come down to get the food, saying that it was not safe for his car in the morning. The customer, on the other hand, wanted the food delivered to their doorstep, arguing that since they had paid for it, they should get the delivery at home, and thus the situation became a stalemate. Thakur then cancelled the order and videoed himself eating a gulab jamun from the box, saying next he would have the biryani.

Delivery Safety Protocols vs. Customer Convenience

The main reason for this viral conflict is the disagreement between the delivery safety protocols and the expectation of smooth service. The majority of the delivery staff think that leaving a motorcycle in a place with no light or doing the night shifts in such places would invite theft of their most valuable asset.







In the case of Thakur, the “stateful fact” is that riders usually take the role of independent contractors who are responsible for the financial loss if their vehicle is stolen. On the one hand, Zomato’s regular policy offers delivery at the doorstep, but on the other, the urban safety situation often compels the riders to make quick decisions. This event shows the emergence of a new friction point in the gig economy: what is the limit of a company’s service guarantee, and where does a worker’s personal safety start?

Consumer Rights and Gig Economy Ethics

From the other side of things, the argument is mainly about consumer rights and the extra money paid for the sake of comfort. Customers claim that delivery charges and high menu prices are intentionally implemented to keep them from going out, particularly during odd hours.

The moral issue comes into play when a rider calls off the delivery not due to a logistical impossibility but as a punitive measure to a verbal clash. While some people online praised Thakur for being firm, others remarked that “doorstep delivery” is an obligation under the contract. This incident is a strong wake-up call about the no less than delicate social contract between the providers and users of digital services.

