LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato breaking-news latest hollywood news Iran news anders antonsen icc bjp islamic nato
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch

Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch

A Zomato delivery agent, Ankur Thakur, ate a customer’s gulab jamun after a late-night doorstep dispute at 2:30 AM. The incident sparked debate over gig worker safety, delivery protocols, and consumer rights, highlighting friction between service guarantees and personal security in the gig economy.

Zomato Delivery Agent Eats Customer’s Gulab Jamun After Doorstep Dispute Sparks Viral Debate (Pc: Instagram)
Zomato Delivery Agent Eats Customer’s Gulab Jamun After Doorstep Dispute Sparks Viral Debate (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 14, 2026 15:40:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch

Ankur Thakur, a Zomato delivery partner, was hungry in the middle of the night, and thus, he staged a video that, though initially not meant for the public, stirred the debate. The entire incident unfolded at 2:30 am following a dispute regarding the food delivery location.

You Might Be Interested In

Thakur told the customer to come down to get the food, saying that it was not safe for his car in the morning. The customer, on the other hand, wanted the food delivered to their doorstep, arguing that since they had paid for it, they should get the delivery at home, and thus the situation became a stalemate. Thakur then cancelled the order and videoed himself eating a gulab jamun from the box, saying next he would have the biryani.

Delivery Safety Protocols vs. Customer Convenience

The main reason for this viral conflict is the disagreement between the delivery safety protocols and the expectation of smooth service. The majority of the delivery staff think that leaving a motorcycle in a place with no light or doing the night shifts in such places would invite theft of their most valuable asset.

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ankur thakur (@ankurthakur7127)



In the case of Thakur, the “stateful fact” is that riders usually take the role of independent contractors who are responsible for the financial loss if their vehicle is stolen. On the one hand, Zomato’s regular policy offers delivery at the doorstep, but on the other, the urban safety situation often compels the riders to make quick decisions. This event shows the emergence of a new friction point in the gig economy: what is the limit of a company’s service guarantee, and where does a worker’s personal safety start?

Consumer Rights and Gig Economy Ethics

From the other side of things, the argument is mainly about consumer rights and the extra money paid for the sake of comfort. Customers claim that delivery charges and high menu prices are intentionally implemented to keep them from going out, particularly during odd hours.

The moral issue comes into play when a rider calls off the delivery not due to a logistical impossibility but as a punitive measure to a verbal clash. While some people online praised Thakur for being firm, others remarked that “doorstep delivery” is an obligation under the contract. This incident is a strong wake-up call about the no less than delicate social contract between the providers and users of digital services.

Also Read: Kaha Se Aate Hai Aise Log’: Ghaziabad Restaurant Worker Caught Spitting On Tandoori Roti; Arrested After Video Goes VIRAL

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 3:40 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Ankur Thakur gulab jamungig economy disputeZomato delivery incident

RELATED News

Bihar Viral News: 60-Year-Old Married Woman Ties Knot With 35-Year-Old After Four Months Of Chats Following A ‘Wrong Number’ Call; Husband Catches Them

Why Is Netflix Going For An All-Cash Offer For Warner Bros A Day After Paramount Decides To Drag Studio To Court? All You Need To Know About The Revised Offer

What is Skull Breaker Challenge? How This Cruel Social Media Trend Is Putting Children At Risk

Viral 6 Minute 39 Second Fatima Jatoi MMS: Don’t Click Without Knowing, Or You Could Get Into THIS Trouble

Donald Trump Flips Off, Mouths ‘F*ck You’ To A Ford Worker Shouting ‘Pedophile Protector’ At Him During A Plant Visit | Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch

Google Pixel 10a To Debut Soon In India: Tensor G4, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Check Specs And Expected Price

Union Budget 2026: CAIT Pushes For Big Reforms For India’s 9 Crore Traders, Digital Dukaan, Fair Trade And Security

Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar, Becomes India’s Highest Run Scorer In…

‘Duct-Taped His Head, Blood Around Her Neck’: Elderly Canadian Couple Brutally Killed As Prosecutors Charge Three Indian-Origin Men — Inside The Chilling 2022 Murder

Union Budget 2026 Coming Soon: What Investors Need to Track for Better Market Positioning as Markets, Tariffs and FPIs Drive Volatility

Tej Pratap Reunites With Estranged Father Lalu Yadav At Dahi Chuda Ceremony, Internet Thinks It Is A Political Reunion

Engendered in Association with the Netherlands Embassy, Host ‘Inheritances of Light’ Fashion Cultural Show

Ghaziabad Shocker: Father, Stepmother Kill 7-Year-Old Girl After Brutal Beating; Autopsy Finds Multiple Rib Fractures, Internal Bleeding | Chilling Details Inside

Denied Or Delayed? Why Are Pakistan-Origin US Cricketers Still Waiting for T20 World Cup 2026 Visas? | EXPLAINED

Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch
Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch
Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch
Zomato Delivery Guy Decides To Eat Customer’s Fresh Hot Gulab Jamun After He Refuses To Come Downstairs, Goes On A Rant, Watch

QUICK LINKS