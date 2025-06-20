5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran As Israel Continues To Bomb Tehran

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the northern parts of Iran, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake shook iran as Israel continued to bomb various parts of the country in waves of airstrikes.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the earthquake measured 5.2 and struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) some 37 kilometers (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS says.

State television said the tremor was also felt in the capital, Tehran, which is about 150 kilometers from Sorkheh.

