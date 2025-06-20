Live Tv
Home > World > 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran As Israel Continues To Bomb Tehran

5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran As Israel Continues To Bomb Tehran

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake rattled northern Iran near the city of Semnan, sending tremors as far as Tehran, even as Israeli airstrikes pounded parts of the country. The quake struck amid growing regional tensions and stalled diplomacy between Iran, the US, and the EU.

Last Updated: June 21, 2025 02:52:39 IST

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck the northern parts of Iran, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake shook iran as Israel continued to bomb various parts of the country in waves of airstrikes.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that the earthquake measured 5.2 and struck at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) some 37 kilometers (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan, the USGS says.

USGS said that the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers, some 37 kilometers southwest of the city of Semnan, USGS said.

State television said the tremor was also felt in the capital, Tehran, which is about 150 kilometers from Sorkheh.

Also Read: Iran Says ‘No Talks Until Bombing Stops’, EU Urges US-Iran Dialogue, No Breakthrough In Geneva Talks

