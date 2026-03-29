A Month Of Iran-US-Israel War: 4,500 People & 217 Children Killed, 15,000+ Attacks And Billions Of Dollars Burn—A Comprehensive Look At The Conflict

The Iran-US-Isreal war has been going on since a month, and it has created chaos and violence in the West Asia and impacted the entire world. Even as now US President Donald Trump talks on possible negotiations to end the war.

Israel has attacked on a major Iranian steel plant whereas the Iranian forces targeted a US military support vessel off the Oman coast. The Iran-backed Yemen’s Houthis has also joined the war. Israel’s military claimed that it intercepted a missile from Yemen launched toward Israel on 28th March 2026.

Deaths of Civilians and Children

The reports issued by numerous organisations and countries claims that in the ongoing Iran-US-Israel war over 4,500 people have lost their lives. Other than Iran, US, and Israel several Gulf countries, consisting of Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are also facing attacks mainly because of having US military bases.

According to report of Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) the US-Israel war has killed about 3,300 people in Iran consisting of 1,464 civilians and at least 217 children.

175 people in which most of them were schoolgirls were killed in a missile strike on an elementary school in southern Iran on the first day of the war on 28th February by United States.

19 people has been killed in Israel while more than 5,492 other wounded in Iranian attacks. The US military has confirmed 13 causalities across West Asia due to Iranian strikes.

Israel and Hezbollah are also engaged in war following the US-Israel killing of Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 28th February.

Israel has also killed around 1,100 people consisting of at least 121 children in Lebanon since 2nd March.

British Red Cross’s Middle East country cluster manager, Gabriel Karlsson told the Independent that the war has displaced more than a million people till now.

As per the UN official, more than 3,70,000 children had to leave their homes in Lebanon in just three weeks, with Israeli forces ordering people across about 15 per cent of the country including the entire south to leave.

Weapons Used in War Both Iran and US-Israel have hit thousands of targets in the one month of the war. The US Central Command stated that US military struck over 1,000 targets in the war zone while the Israeli Air Force struck 750 more.

As per the analysis by the Center for Strategic & International Studies the US and Israel have claimed that they have carried out attacks on a total 15,000 targets within first two weeks. However, the pace of strikes has come down to 300-500 targets per day since the day 10 of the war.

The United States has fired more than 850 Tomah missiles in just a month which is much more the capacity of manufacturing every year. The media report suggests that it takes up to two years to build a Tomahawk missile and costs $3.6 million, which is around Rs 34.2 crore per piece.

Within the first 16 days of war, the US also launched 912 AGM-158 JASSM and JASSM-ER stealth cruise missiles. It also attacked using 1,080 GBU-31, GBU-32, and GBU-38 JDAM guided bombs, as per the Royal United Service Institute.

Over a dozen MQ-9 Reaper drones which cost $16 million per piece have been lost since 28th February. The reports claims that at least eight of them were shot down by the Iranian missiles and one was accidently shot down by a Persian Gulf nation.

Israel has also used its best weapon. Israel’s Blue Sparrow air-launched ballistic missiles are likely to be depleted by 5th April while its David’s Sling Stunner interceptors are expected to last only until 6th April. The stockpile of Israel’s Rampage supersonic missiles will finish by 9th April, and it has used 122 of its 150 Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 interceptors.

The experts and media reports claim that Iran has still not exposed its complete arsenal. According to estimates, Iran has fired more than 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones in the starting of war.

According to reports, the Iran has a stockpile of up to 80,000 Shahed-136 “Kamikaze” drones and can produce drones every day. Iran has used many of these drones to strike targets in the war. It has conducted more than 5,690 strikes against Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Syria. Iran has strikes Israel more than 870 times and most of them were by drones and some by missiles.

C ost of War Within a Month

The United States has spent about $1 billion which is about Rs 9,486 crore a day on its war against Islamic Republic of Iran. Experts claim that Iran is using drones which cost about $20,000, about Rs 19 lakh per piece whereas the US is often using missiles priced up to $4 million. Within the first six days of the war, the US spent around $11.3 billion.

The US is seeking for more $200 billion for the war against Iran; the President Trump explains that the amount is required to replenish ammunition and other supplies depleted by the conflict and previous aid to other countries such as Ukraine.