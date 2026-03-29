US Deploys 3,500 Troops To West Asia: Iran War Intensifies As Houthis Launch Missiles Toward Israel—Oil & Gas Prices To Increase Further

The USS Tripoli is a modern “big deck” amphibious assault ship capable of operating advanced aircraft such as F-25 stealth fighter jets and Ospreys which was previously stationed in Japan before receiving deployment orders nearly two weeks ago. Other than USS Tripoli, the USS Boxer and other naval units from San Diego are also being sent to the conflict zone.

According to the Central Command, more than 11,000 targets have been struck since the launch of Operation Epic Fury on 28th February 2026 underscoring the scale of ongoing military operations.

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State stated that Washington aims to achieve its objective without deploying ground troops, while emphasising that President Trump must remain prepared for evolving scenario.

The conflict in the region further escalated after Iran launched ballistic missiles and drones targeting Saudi Arabia’s Price Sultan Air Base which injured at least 10 US personnel.

Iran continues to exert control over the Strait of Hormuz which has disrupted global oil shipments and increased the price of fuel and LPG worldwide.

The tension has become more complex after the entry of Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, which claimed responsibility for a missile launched toward Israel. The involvement of Houthis has raised concerns over the security of vital maritime routes, especially the Bab el-Mandeb Strait which is a key passage for global trade leading to the Suez Canal.

The Iran-US conflict has already disrupted international shipping routes with countries looking for alternative of the Strait of Hormuz as it remains effectively closed. The experts warn that further Houthi attacks on commercial vessels could destabilies maritime security and it can further increase the global energy prices.

However, the US is also trying to solve the issue diplomatically as the US, through envoy Steve Witkoff proposed a ceasefire framework aimed at ‘s curbing Iran’s nuclear program and reopening key waterways. However, Iran has rejected the ceasefire proposal, countering its own demands which consists of reparations and recognition of its sovereignty. Also Read: Pakistan A Homeland For Terrorism: US Report Claims Country Offers Base To Terror Outfits Targeting India, Ranks No. 1 In Global Terrorism Index