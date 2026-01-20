A Wooden ‘Jhula’ and Pashmina Shawl in an Ornate Silver Box: Inside PM Modi’s Gift to UAE President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented gifts to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during his short visit to India on Monday, 19 January. The gifts included a stunning carved wooden swing from Gujarat and a Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box. This warm gesture also highlights with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family.

Prime Minister Modi’s humble gesture to the UAE President

Since the UAE President landed in New Delhi, the tone of the visit was set as highly diplomatic. PM Narendra Modi went out of his way by personally receiving him at the airport, greeting him with a warm embrace. The hug visually captured a sense of “brotherhood,” a narrative often emphasized by India and the UAE.







Modi welcomed the leader with traditional Indian gifts, including an intricately carved swing, also called a “jhula,” which holds a place of pride in many Gujarati family homes. As per Gujarati culture, the swing symbolises a sense of togetherness, dialogue, and bonding across generations. This act of kindness also aligns with the UAE’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family.

Pashmina shawl, Swing, Saffron and Silver box: Symbols of India’s rich heritage and culture

During the meeting, Modi also presented the UAE President with a Pashmina shawl inside an ornate silver box. The Pashmina shawl, known for its softness, lightness, and warmth, is exceptionally handcrafted in Kashmir using fine wool.

Made in Telangana, the decorative silver box reflects India’s rich tradition of handicrafts, while the shawl showcases the country’s renowned handloom heritage.

Modi also gifted Sheikh Fatima bint Mubarak Al Ketbi Kashmiri saffron, presented in a decorative silver box. Cultivated in the Kashmir Valley, saffron is known as the world’s most expensive spice for its vibrant red threads, distinct aroma, and rich flavour. She also received a Pashmina shawl in an ornate silver box.

Also Read: “Welcome My Brother”: PM Modi Receives UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan At Delhi Airport In Rare Gesture